RIL, Adani Energy, SBI Cards, Laurus Labs: MSCI rebalancing to drive market volatility today 

Several Indian stocks are likely to witness increased trading volumes and heightened volatility on Monday as the latest MSCI index rebalancing changes are set to take effect. The changes, announced by MSCI on August 13, will be implemented at the close of trading on August 31, with the revised index weights becoming effective from Tuesday, September 1. MSCI rebalancing is the periodic update of stocks in Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) indexes to ensure they accurately reflect current market conditions.
Market participants are expected to actively rebalance their portfolios in line with the new weightages, potentially triggering significant buying and selling in stocks affected by the changes. The final thirty minutes of Monday’s trading session are likely to see particularly heavy activity as investors and passive funds adjust their positions ahead of the effective date.