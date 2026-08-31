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RIL, Adani Energy, SBI Cards, Laurus Labs: MSCI rebalancing to drive market volatility today 

RIL, Adani Energy, SBI Cards, Laurus Labs: MSCI rebalancing to drive market volatility today 

RIL, Adani Energy, SBI Cards, Laurus Labs: The changes, announced by MSCI on August 13, will be implemented at the close of trading on August 31, with the revised index weights becoming effective from Tuesday, September 1.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 10:25 AM IST
RIL, Adani Energy, SBI Cards, Laurus Labs: MSCI rebalancing to drive market volatility today  Market participants are expected to actively rebalance their portfolios in line with the new weightages, potentially triggering significant buying and selling in stocks affected by the changes.

Several Indian stocks are likely to witness increased trading volumes and heightened volatility on Monday as the latest MSCI index rebalancing changes are set to take effect. The changes, announced by MSCI on August 13, will be implemented at the close of trading on August 31, with the revised index weights becoming effective from Tuesday, September 1. MSCI rebalancing is the periodic update of stocks in Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) indexes to ensure they accurately reflect current market conditions.

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Market participants are expected to actively rebalance their portfolios in line with the new weightages, potentially triggering significant buying and selling in stocks affected by the changes. The final thirty minutes of Monday’s trading session are likely to see particularly heavy activity as investors and passive funds adjust their positions ahead of the effective date.

The rebalancing could therefore lead to sharp moves in select stocks, even in the absence of company-specific news, as institutional investors align their holdings with the updated MSCI index composition.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the rebalancing is set to lead to inclusion of four and exclusion of three stock in India. India’s weight in the index too will increase marginally to 11.9% from 11.8%, while the number of constituents will rise to 166 from 165.

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Inclusion - Inflows likely

Laurus Labs: +$598 mn
Lenskart: +$352 mn
Adani Energy Solutions: +$310 mn
Groww: +$256 mn

Exclusion - Outflows likely

Balkrishna Industries: -$169 mn
SBI Cards: -$143 mn
Astral Ltd: -$138 mn

Adani Enterprises: MSCI August rebalancing will see an inflow of $202 mn.

Reliance Industries: MSCI August rebalancing will see an outflow of $523 mn.

Jio Financial: MSCI August rebalancing will see an outflow of $61 mn.

According to Nuvama, Reliance Industries will see meaningful weight-down flows, as the promoter stake increase has effectively reduced its free float.

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Eternal is likely to see its free float nearly double, driving sizeable inflows.

MSCI Small Cap Index: India will see 19 exclusions and 13 inclusions, taking the constituent count to 455 from 461. India’s index weight will rise to 22.2% from 22.0%

MSCI has also finally revised upward the free floats for several Adani Group names

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 10:18 AM IST
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