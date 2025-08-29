RIL AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani announces new subsidiary for AI

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced the launch of a new fully owned subsidiary Reliance Intelligence. The objective of the company will be to house talent for AI and build AI services for India. Addressing the 48th AGM Annual General meeting (AGM) of the conglomerate, Ambani said, "I am proud that Artificial Intelligence is already at the heart of Reliance’s transformation into a Deep-Tech enterprise."

Listing out the objectives of the new firm, the RIL chairman said Reliance Intelligence will build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres, powered by green energy and engineered for training and inference at national scale.

It will bring the world’s best tech-companies and open-source communities together.

"Reliance Intelligence will deliver trusted, easy-to-use AI services for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises, and solutions for sectors of national importance," said Ambani.

"Reliance Intelligence will create a home for world-class researchers, engineers, designers, and product builders, so that ideas become innovations and applications, providing solutions to India and the world," added Ambani.

Meanwhile, RIL shares were trading 1.57% lower at Rs 1365.85 on BSE in the afternoon session today even as the AGM of the conglomerate was in progress. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 18.48 lakh crore.