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RIL-backed Alok Industries shares hit fresh 52-week low; stock tumbles 53% in a year

RIL-backed Alok Industries shares hit fresh 52-week low; stock tumbles 53% in a year

ALOKINDS8.20(3.53%)

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE recently sought clarification from Alok Industries over the significant increase in its trading volume.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 11:17 AM IST
RIL-backed Alok Industries shares hit fresh 52-week low; stock tumbles 53% in a yearAt last check, the stock was down 3.89 per cent at Rs 8.16, taking its one-year decline to over 52.67 per cent.

Shares of Alok Industries Ltd plunged 4.24 per cent in Tuesday’s trade, hitting a fresh 52-week low of Rs 8.13 as the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-backed textile company's stock extended its decline for the sixth consecutive session.

At last check, the stock was down 3.89 per cent at Rs 8.16, taking its one-year decline to over 52.67 per cent.

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Stock exchanges BSE and NSE recently sought clarification from Alok Industries over the significant increase in its trading volume.

In its response, the company said, "We wish to inform you that: We have made all disclosures which are required to be made in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)."

"There is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges and which should have been announced by the Company in terms of the Listing Regulations," it added.

"We have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under the Listing Regulations and our agreements with the stock exchanges," Alok Industries further stated.

Alok Industries Q1 results

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On the earnings front, the Reliance-backed company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 138.25 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a net loss of Rs 171.56 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations, however, increased 6.50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 993.11 crore during the quarter.

As of June 2026, RIL held a 40.01 per cent stake in Alok Industries, while JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company owned 34.99 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 11:17 AM IST
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