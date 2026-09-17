RIL-backed stock hits fresh 52-week low; shares plunge nearly 56% YTD

At last month-end, stock exchanges BSE and NSE sought clarification from Alok Industries over the significant increase in its trading volume.

In its response, the company said, "We wish to inform you that: We have made all disclosures which are required to be made in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)."

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"There is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges and which should have been announced by the Company in terms of the Listing Regulations," it added.

"We have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under the Listing Regulations and our agreements with the stock exchanges," Alok Industries further stated.

Alok Industries Q1 results

On the earnings front, the Reliance-backed company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 138.25 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a net loss of Rs 171.56 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations, however, increased 6.50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 993.11 crore during the quarter.

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As of June 2026, RIL held a 40.01 per cent stake in Alok Industries, while JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company owned 34.99 per cent.