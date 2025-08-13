RIL, BEL, HPCL, Bandhan Bank, REC, NHPC to turn ex-dividend on Thursday, July 14

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bandhan Bank Ltd, NHPC Ltd and REC Ltd are among stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on August 14, Thursday.

The Reliance Industries board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the 48th AGM. August 14 is the record date for the same. The dividend would be paid within a week of the conclusion of the AGM.

The BEL board, at its meeting held on May 19, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.90 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1 each for approval of members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same.

The HPCL board, at its meeting held on May 6, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 10.50 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same.

The Bandhan Bank board had recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing AGM.

NHPC Ltd (Rs 0.51 per share), REC Ltd (Rs 2.60 per share), NCC Ltd (Rs 2.20 per share), Astral Ltd (Rs 2.25 per share), Gland Pharma Ltd (Rs 18 per share), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (Rs 18 per share), Manappuram Finance Ltd (Rs 0.50 per share), Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (Rs 10 per share), Electrosteel Castings Ltd (Rs 1.40 per share), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Rs 3 per share) and Five-Star Business Finance Ltd (Rs 2 per share) would turn ex-dividend on August 14, Thursday.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Copper, Swan Energy, IRB Infrastructure Developers and others are scheduled to report their earnings for the June quarter on August 14, Thursday.

On Wednesday, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 settled higher. At close, the BSE Sensex was up 304.32 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 80,539.91. The NSE Nifty50 rose 131.95 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 24,619.35.