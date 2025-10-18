RIL, HAL, HUL, HDFC Bank, Power Grid among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended the week on a positive note, rising nearly 1.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively. Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week.

Results next week: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Cards and Payment Services and Colgate will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions: LTIMindtree, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Waaree Energies and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) will be in the spotlight on Monday after the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate reported a 9.67 per cent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY26, announced post-market hours on Friday.

HDFC Bank: India’s largest private sector lender on Saturday reported a 10.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit for the July–September quarter of FY26.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL): Maharatna PSU has operationalised two new production lines at its Nashik facility for the LCA Mk1A and the HTT-40 aircraft. This expansion, part of the government's 'Aatmanirbharta' push, is set to significantly ramp up production, with HAL's total capacity for the LCA now reaching 24 aircraft per year.

Advertisement

IRCON: State-run infrastructure firm Ircon International Limited (IRCON) has secured a work order from Petronet LNG Limited valued at Rs 360.28 crore for civil, structural, and underground works, including piling, for the PDH-PP Plant with Ethane and Propane Storage and Handling Facilities at Dahej, Gujarat.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL): Shares of RVNL will be in focus after the railway PSU announced it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a significant contract from South Central Railway. The domestic order is valued at Rs 144.44 crore.

Power Grid Corporation of India: State-owned Power Grid has acquired SR WR Power Transmission Limited (SRWRPTL) for an aggregate value of approximately Rs. 11.29 Crore.

Choice International: The company announced it has entered into an MoU to acquire a 51 per cent controlling stake in "Fintoo Wealth Private Limited," a SEBI-registered Investment Advisory firm, for a consideration not exceeding Rs 10 crore.

Advertisement

MPS: The company announced that its material subsidiary, MPS Interactive Systems (MPSi), has acquired an additional 17.50 per cent stake in Australia's Liberate Learning Pty Ltd and App-eLearn Pty Ltd.

