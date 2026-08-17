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RIL, HCL Tech, DLF among top largecap picks to buy for short-term; check price targets

RIL, HCL Tech, DLF among top largecap picks to buy for short-term; check price targets

BP Equities said that DLF continues to maintain a constructive bullish structure after a strong recovery from the April lows and has been forming a clear higher-high and higher-low pattern.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 11:42 AM IST
RIL, HCL Tech, DLF among top largecap picks to buy for short-term; check price targetsHCL Tech is showing early signs of a potential trend reversal, supported by a sharp rebound from a strong longer-term demand zone, said Choice Institutional Equities.

Amid the rising volatility in the benchmark indices, select domestic brokerage firms including Choice Institutional Equities and BP Equities have suggested a few largecap stocks to trade for short-term gains. They have picked Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), DLF and HCL Technologies Ltd based on their strong technical setup for strong gains. Here's what the brokerage firms have said on these stocks:

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DLF | Buy | Target Price: Rs 775 | Stop Loss: Rs 619
DLF Ltd continues to maintain a constructive bullish structure after a strong recovery from the April lows. It has been forming a clear higher-high and higher-low pattern and is currently consolidating near the Rs 660–680 zone, indicating absorption of supply at higher levels. Price has moved above the earlier resistance zone and is now forming a tight consolidation below Rs 680, which can be viewed as a potential continuation base. A decisive breakout above Rs 680 with volume expansion can trigger the next leg of the upmove. Above Rs 680, it can move towards Rs 720–730, while the larger positional resistance is near Rs 775. The rising trendline from the April low continues to provide dynamic support, reinforcing the higher-low structure. Rs 650–635 is the key support band. Sustaining above this zone keeps the bullish setup intact.
Recommended by: BP Equities

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HCL Technologies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,500-1,570 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,265
HCL Tech is showing early signs of a potential trend reversal, supported by a sharp rebound from a strong longer-term demand zone. On the weekly chart, the stock has taken support at the lower trendline of a parallel channel, aligned with the demand zone, indicating renewed buying interest and improving price stability. Momentum is also turning favourable, with RSI reversing sharply from the oversold zone and moving above the midpoint to 56.51, reflecting improving underlying strength. The recent rebound, coupled with sustained support at the long-term trendline, strengthens the possibility of further recovery and a shift in the broader price structure. Buying can be considered around Rs 1,368, with additional accumulation on dips towards Rs 1,325. It can potentially move towards Rs 1,500–1,570, while Rs 1,265 remains a crucial positional support; a decisive breach below this level would negate the positive setup and signal renewed weakness
Recommended by: Choice Institutional Equities

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Reliance Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,530 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,240
Reliance Industries is showing signs of a short-term trend reversal after taking support. It has formed a higher-low structure from this support area and has recently bounced back above the short-term moving average cloud, indicating improving buying interest. The recent recovery from the Rs 1,280–1,300 zone suggests that buyers are gradually regaining control. The stock is approaching an immediate supply zone around Rs 1,335–1,350, which needs to be crossed decisively for stronger momentum. A sustained breakout above Rs 1,350 can open the way towards the major resistance at Rs 1,466, while the broader upside hurdle remains near Rs 1,590. On the downside, Rs 1,300–1,315 is the immediate support zone, followed by the stronger Rs 1,250–1,270 demand zone. MACD remains above the zero line with a positive histogram and bullish alignment, indicating that momentum continues to favour the upside. Volume activity has remained relatively subdued during the consolidation phase. We reckon a 'buy' on Reliance in the range of Rs 1,320-1,330 for a potential upside to Rs 1,530, with a stop loss at Rs 1,240.
Recommended by: BP Equities

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 11:42 AM IST
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