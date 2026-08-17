RIL, HCL Tech, DLF among top largecap picks to buy for short-term; check price targets

Amid the rising volatility in the benchmark indices, select domestic brokerage firms including Choice Institutional Equities and BP Equities have suggested a few largecap stocks to trade for short-term gains. They have picked Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), DLF and HCL Technologies Ltd based on their strong technical setup for strong gains. Here's what the brokerage firms have said on these stocks:
DLF | Buy | Target Price: Rs 775 | Stop Loss: Rs 619
DLF Ltd continues to maintain a constructive bullish structure after a strong recovery from the April lows. It has been forming a clear higher-high and higher-low pattern and is currently consolidating near the Rs 660–680 zone, indicating absorption of supply at higher levels. Price has moved above the earlier resistance zone and is now forming a tight consolidation below Rs 680, which can be viewed as a potential continuation base. A decisive breakout above Rs 680 with volume expansion can trigger the next leg of the upmove. Above Rs 680, it can move towards Rs 720–730, while the larger positional resistance is near Rs 775. The rising trendline from the April low continues to provide dynamic support, reinforcing the higher-low structure. Rs 650–635 is the key support band. Sustaining above this zone keeps the bullish setup intact.
Recommended by: BP Equities