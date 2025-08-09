RIL, ICICI Bank, BEL, HPCL, Jio Financial, Pidilite to turn ex-dividend next week

Stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), ICICI Bank Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Pidilite Industries Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, among others, would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week.

The Reliance Industries board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for FY25 of a face value of Rs 10 each. August 14 is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible RIL shareholders for dividend purposes. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names on the list at the end of Thursday (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend. The dividend, if approved, would be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM, RIL said in an exchange filing.

The ICICI Bank board, at its meeting held on April 19, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the 31st AGM. August 12 is the record date for the same, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Similarly, the HPCL board held its meeting on May 6 and had recommended a final dividend of Rs 10.50 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same, HPCL told stock exchanges.

The Jio Financial board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 11 is the record date for the same. The dividend, if approved, would be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM.

Grasim Industries Ltd (Rs 10 per share, August 12 is the record date), Bharat Electronics Ltd (Rs 0.90 per share, August 14 is the record date), Pidilite Industries Ltd (Rs 10 per share, August 13 is the record date), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (Rs 5 per share, August 13 is the record date) and dozens of other stocks would go ex-dividend next week.

As far as the domestic market is concerned, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, said that since July, the Indian equity market has remained in a phase of consolidation, reflecting weakening investor sentiment due to trade-aligned challenges.

“Concerns over steep US tariff rates and underwhelming quarterly earnings have dampened market confidence. Persistent selling by FIIs, particularly in pharma stocks with significant US exposure, underscores this cautious outlook. The continued depreciation of the INR has also added to investor anxiety,” Nair said.

Nair said that despite these headwinds, downside risks were partially cushioned by RBI’s reaffirmation of macroeconomic stability, its optimistic stance on domestic growth, and early signs of easing inflation.

“Looking ahead, market volatility is expected to persist. While risks from US trade tensions and sustained FII outflows remain, potential support from DIIs could offer some relief. Upcoming inflation data from both India and the US will be critical in shaping investor expectations. Market participants are advised to closely track global trade developments and corporate earnings, with a strategic focus on domestic consumption-driven sectors that are better positioned to withstand short-term volatility," Nair said.