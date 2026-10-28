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RIL, JFSL shares slip; experts see buying opportunities after Jio Platforms listing

RIL, JFSL shares slip; experts see buying opportunities after Jio Platforms listing

RELIANCE1,158.00(3.19%)

Jio Platforms, RIL's subsidiary and digital arm, listed at Rs 1,358, a premium of 21.36 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,119. The stock subsequently climbed to a high of Rs 1,423.80 before closing at Rs 1,419, marking a gain of 26.81 per cent over its issue price on debut.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 5:19 PM IST
RIL, JFSL shares slip; experts see buying opportunities after Jio Platforms listingMarket experts shared their views on RIL and JFSL, with some seeing potential investment opportunities in the two stocks based on their valuations and business prospects.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined 3.46 per cent on Wednesday to close at Rs 1,158.50, while Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) fell 0.89 per cent to settle at Rs 205.40, even as Jio Platforms Ltd made a strong stock market debut.

Jio Platforms, RIL's subsidiary and digital arm, listed at Rs 1,358, a premium of 21.36 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,119. The stock subsequently climbed to a high of Rs 1,423.80 before closing at Rs 1,417.35, marking a gain of 26.66 per cent over its issue price on debut.

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Against this backdrop, market experts shared their views on RIL and JFSL, with some seeing potential investment opportunities in the two stocks based on their valuations and business prospects. One expert said Jio Platforms was more suitable for very long-term investors.

G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, said, "I believe Reliance Industries is a good buying opportunity. Jio Platforms got listed at a premium, and its medium- to long-term outlook remains very strong. RIL's business is growing very fast, and the new energy business is expanding. So, I think this is a great opportunity to buy the RIL stock now. Jio Platforms is more suitable for very long-term investors. From a short- to medium-term perspective, one can play on Reliance Industries."

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On JFSL, he said, "The stock is trading close to one-time book value. I think it is cheap in terms of valuations, and it has tied up with many major global leaders across various business verticals. So, I am surprised that it is still trading close to one-time its book value. It is a great opportunity in the stock. A lot of financial services companies in the same space trade at around three times book value. If you look at Jio Financial Services, it is trading at only around one time book value. It is a fabulous story unfolding."

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, also expressed a positive view on RIL, citing global crude oil prices and the company's refining capacity.

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"Reliance Industries has a significant holding in Jio Platforms, its subsidiary. Given the prevailing global crude oil prices and the company's refining capacity, RIL is trading at attractive levels. Investors with a medium- to long-term perspective can buy Reliance Industries on every dip," he said

Bathini also recommended buying JFSL shares at the current market price.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, advised long-term investors to consider accumulating RIL shares gradually, while cautioning against aggressive buying.

"Reliance Industries can be considered for gradual buying on dips for long-term investors. Jio Platform listing may unlock value for Reliance shareholders, but immediate gains are not guaranteed. Retail, oil-to-chemicals and new energy businesses remain key growth drivers. Investors should avoid aggressive buying and accumulate in phases, keeping valuations, earnings growth and market volatility in mind before making investment decisions," he stated.

Singh too suggested buying the JFSL's counter at current levels.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 3:48 PM IST
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