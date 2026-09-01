RIL, Jio Financial, Airtel, Adani Energy Solutions see rise in promoter holding in Q1 FY27; full list

Among mid-cap companies, GMR Airports Ltd was the only company identified by JM Financial with an increase of 0.8 per cent in promoter holding during the quarter.

In the small-cap segment, promoter holding in RBL Bank Ltd increased by 60 per cent on account of a preferential issue. Manappuram Finance recorded a 9.9 per cent increase in promoter holding, also on account of a preferential issue.

Companies that saw promoter holding decline

Among large caps, Infosys Ltd saw promoter holding decline by 0.6 per cent following the reclassification of certain individuals from the promoter category to the public category. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd recorded a 2 per cent reduction in promoter holding, while JSW Steel Ltd and Coal India Ltd saw declines of 1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

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In the mid-cap segment, promoter holding in JSW Energy Ltd declined by 2.9 per cent. Lodha Developers Ltd recorded a 2 per cent reduction following a stake sale through a block deal. JSW Infrastructure Ltd saw promoter holding decline by 9.7 per cent following a QIP in June 2026 and a promoter stake sale to meet minimum public shareholding norms. Premier Energies Ltd recorded a 5.5 per cent reduction following a stake sale through a bulk deal.

Among small caps, promoter holding in PhysicsWallah Ltd declined by 1 per cent, while Acme Solar Holdings Ltd saw an 11.8 per cent reduction following a QIP in June 2026. Bandhan Bank Ltd and KPIT Technologies Ltd recorded declines of 1.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

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DOMS Industries Ltd saw promoter holding decline by 7 per cent following a stake sale through a block deal. SJS Enterprises Ltd recorded a 1 per cent reduction, while GNG Electronics Ltd logged a 3.9 per cent drop following a promoter stake sale to meet minimum public shareholding norms.

According to JM Financial, promoter holdings increased in four large-cap, one mid-cap and 14 small-cap companies during Q1 FY27. Promoter holdings declined in seven large caps, 12 mid caps and 34 small caps during the quarter.