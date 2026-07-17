Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a 22.40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 20,946 crore for the June quarter from Rs 26,994 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The oil-to-telecom major's bottom line was weighed down largely by lower other income, which fell to Rs 6,550 crore from Rs 15,119 crore a year ago. The year-ago figure included a Rs 8,924 crore gain from the sale of investments in Asian Paints. Advertisement Related Articles

Consolidated PAT on recurring basis came in at Rs 23,196 crore, up 6.1 per cent YoY. This was in line with flattish to single-digit growth estimate by analysts.

The Mukesh Ambani-led firm reported 25.41 per cent YoY growth in net sales at Rs 3,11,850 crore for the first quarter compared with Rs 2,48,660 crore in the same quarter last year. Analysts estimated sales growth in 34-38 per cent range.

RIL said its Ebitda rose 10.1 per cent YoY to Rs 54,067 crore but Ebitda margin fell 210 basis points YoY to 15.9 per cent in Q1FY27 from 18 per cent in Q1FY26.

"The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5:30 p.m. (IST). Please note that the Financial Results were approved by the Board at 7:00 p.m. (IST) and the meeting is continuing," RIL said in an exchange filing.

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Ahead of its earnings, RIL settled 2.59 per cent higher at Rs 1,326.50 apiece on BSE. Despite this, the stock is down 15.66 per cent in 2026 so far. Here are key highlights of the RIL Q1 results:-

Jio IPO, Q1 performance

Among segments, Jio Platforms saw 12 per cent increase in revenue, driven by continued subscriber market share gains, ARPU increase and strong growth in digital services. JPL Ebitda increased 15.1 per cent YoY, driven by strong revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion of 150 bps.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the start to FY27 gives me reason to be optimistic about the year ahead as his company moved forward with phased commissioning of new energy projects and unlock value through the Jio IPO.

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Ambani said Digital Services business continued its growth momentum during the quarter. Jio’s performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15 per cent YoY. During the quarter, Jio Platforms Limited filed its DRHP with SEBI, a significant step towards its

public listing. "The upcoming IPO will be an important milestone in Jio’s journey and will give investors an

opportunity to participate in India’s digital growth story," Ambani said.

O2C business

Oil to Chemicals (O2C) revenue jumped 30.4 per cent YoY. This was largely driven by sharp increase in crude prices partially offset by lower production meant for sale.

"O2C Ebitda increased 17.2 per cent YoY due to stronger transportation fuel cracks and favourable downstream margin. Earnings were impacted by costlier feedstock sourcing and lower production due to planned turnaround," RIL said.

Ambani said the O2C business delivered strong performance during the quarter, supported by all-time high middle

distillate cracks and improved downstream petrochemical deltas. This was achieved despite a challenging

global energy market backdrop with disrupted supply chains, he said.

"Our teams navigated this difficult environment with operational agility and ensured adequate availability of essential fuels and materials in the domestic markets," Ambani said.

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Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL)

RIL said RRVL revenue increased 7.4 per cent YoY to Rs 90,408 crore, led by broad-based growth across consumption baskets and scaling of Digital Commerce Platforms with increasing contribution to revenue. Gross revenue adjusted for RCPL demerger grew at 11.6 per cent YoY. RRVL's Ebitda decreased 1.1 per cent YoY to rs 6,309 crore with an Ebitda margin of 7.9 per cent. Margin moderation of 80 bps reflected investment in Digital Commerce.

Ambani said Reliance Retail delivered resilient growth this quarter, with steady performance across all consumption

formats and channels.

"Our omni-channel presence continues to serve millions of Indian consumers and I am confident that it is well placed to benefit from India’s long term consumption growth. The consumer products business is growing rapidly with the portfolio of FMCG brands gaining real traction with Indian consumers. RCPL has more than doubled its revenues as compared to the previous year," Ambani said.

Oil and Gas

Meanwhile Oil and Gas segment revenue increased 3.2 per cent YoY with higher realization on KG D6 oil and favourable exchange rate movement. Increased CBM gas production and realisation further aided growth, RIL said adding that it was partly offset by lower KG D6 gas production and price realisation.