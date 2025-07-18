RIL Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 26,994 crore; sales up 5%; key highlights

Reliance Industries Q1 results: The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 78 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) at Rs 26,994 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 15,138 crore in the same quarter last year. The strong print was led growth in retail, telecom and oil-to-chemicals (O2C) verticals.

The consoliodated PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 30,783 crore, up 76.50 per cent YoY. A couple of brokerages were expecting RIL to report 25-28 per cent YoY jump in Q1 net profit.

Revenue for the quarter grew 5.26 per cent YoY at Rs 248,660 crore for the quarter compared with Rs 2,36,217 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Analysts were expecting RIL to report a muted growth in sales.

Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 58,024 crore, up 35.70 per cent YoY over Rs 42,748 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda margin came in at 21.2 per cent, up 460 basis points over 16.6 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Highest-ever profit, Ebitda

Reliance said Q1's was its highest-ever consolidated quarterly Ebitda and net profit. It said Jio surpassed 200 million 5G Subscribers and 20 million Home Connections. Jio Platforms' Ebitda was up 24 per cent YoY at Rs 18,135 crore, while its margin were up 210 bps. Reliance Retail Ebitda grew 13 per cent YoY at Rs 6,381 crore. This, it said, were industry leading Ebitda margin.

JioMart Quick hyper-local daily orders were up 175 per cent YoY and 68 per cent QoQ. Jio-bp transportation fuel volumes surged 35 per cent, supporting O2C segment's Ebitda growth.

"JioHotstar Delivers Biggest Ever IPL, Averaged 460 million+ MAUs," RIL said.

RIL outstanding debt drops, GDR rises

Outstanding debt for the quarter stood at Rs 3,38,432 crore against Rs 3,47,530 crore in the March quarter and Rs 3,04,937 crore in the same quarter last year.

Following the quarterly results, the dollar-denominated RIL GDR on London Stock Exchange were trading at $69.20, up 0.88 per cent. Each GDR represented two ordinary shares of RIL.

What Mukesh Ambani says

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said his oil-to-telecom major begun FY26 with a robust, all-round operational and financial performance. Consolidated Ebitda for 1Q FY26 improved strongly from a year-ago period, despite significant volatility in global macros, he said.

"During the quarter, energy markets encountered heightened uncertainty, with sharp fluctuations in crude prices. Our O2C business delivered strong growth, with thrust on domestic demand fulfillment and offering value-added solutions through Jio-bp network. Performance was supported by improvement in fuel and downstream product margins. Natural decline in KGD6 gas production resulted in marginally lower EBITDA for Oil & Gas segment. Retail’s business performance registered customer base expanded to 358 million, along with significant improvement across operating metrics," Ambani said.

Ambani said RIL was focusing on strengthening the portfolio of own FMCG brands, which resonate with the tastes of Indian consumers.

Jio AirFiber world's largest FWA provider

"The Retail business continued to enhance its ability to fulfill everyday as well as specialized needs of all customer cohorts, through a multi-channel approach. I am happy to share that Jio has scaled newer heights during the quarter including crossing 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home connects. Jio AirFiber is now the largest FWA service provider in the world, with a base of 7.4 million subscribers. Our Digital Services business consolidated its market position with a robust financial and operational performance,"

Ambani said.

"Through its differentiated offerings across mobility, broadband, enterprise connectivity, cloud and smart homes, Jio has positioned itself as the technology partner of choice for Indian consumers. Reliance’s Media business has emerged as a one-stop platform for entertainment, sports and news content from all over the world. We will continue to enhance our suite of offerings across genres to cater to the discerning Indian audience. Reliance is committed to contribute to India’s growth this journey through inclusive growth, technological innovation and leading energy transformation. The performance of our businesses and growth initiatives gives me confidence that Reliance will continue its stellar track record of doubling every 4-5 years.”

Kelvinator acquisition

Earlier in the day, Reliance Industries informed stock exchanges that one of its subsidiaries Reliance Retail acquired Kelvinator, a strategic move poised to significantly amplify its leadership in India's fast-growing consumer durables sector.