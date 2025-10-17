RIL Q2 FY26 results: Profit jumps 10% to Rs 18,165 crore; revenue up 10%

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a 9.67 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter (Q2 FY26). During the quarter under review, profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 18,165 crore as against Rs 16,563 crore in the year-ago period.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company's revenue from operations jumped 9.94 per cent to Rs 2,58,898 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 2,35,481 crore in the corresponding period last year.

RIL's Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business recording an EBITDA of Rs 15,008 crore, up 20.9 per cent YoY. The O2C margin improved by 130 basis points (bps) during the quarter, reflecting higher efficiencies and favourable market conditions. Jio-BP fuel volumes rose 34 per cent in the period, highlighting strong consumer demand.

In the telecom segment, Jio Platforms achieved a significant milestone, crossing the 500 million subscriber mark to reach a total subscriber base of 506 million. Jio Platforms' EBITDA rose 17.7 per cent YoY to Rs 18,757 crore, with margins expanding by 140 bps, driven by steady subscriber growth and strong data monetisation.

Reliance Retail continued its growth momentum with EBITDA of Rs 6,816 crore, up 16.5 per cent YoY. The performance was supported by healthy consumer demand and ongoing expansion of its retail footprint across India.

Separately, RIL's financial arm Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) reported a 0.9 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 695 crore during Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 689 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue surged 41 per cent YoY to Rs 981 crore, up from Rs 693 crore in Q2 FY25. On a sequential basis, both profit and revenue saw robust gains -- net profit soared 114 per cent from Rs 325 crore in Q1 FY26, while total income jumped 60 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) compared with Rs 612 crore in the previous quarter.

On the balance sheet front, Jio's Assets Under Management (AUM) grew sharply to Rs 14,712 crore from Rs 1,206 crore a year earlier. Its asset management business (AMC) reported an AUM of Rs 15,980 crore, while its maiden New Fund Offer (NFO) -- the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund -- mobilised Rs 1,500 crore in investor subscriptions.

Earlier in the day, shares of RIL climbed 1.35 per cent to settle at Rs 1,416.95, while JFSL shed 0.90 per cent to close at Rs 309.30.