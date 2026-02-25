RIL restructures Reliance Enterprise Intelligence, completes Rs 853 crore share allotment, Meta unit takes 30% stake

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has completed a significant ownership restructuring in its step-down subsidiary, Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), following a share allotment worth ₹853.2 crore that formalises a strategic partnership with Meta Platforms.

In a regulatory filing dated February 25, 2026, RIL said REIL allotted 85,31,75,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each at par to two entities — Reliance Intelligence Limited (RIL’s wholly owned subsidiary) and Facebook Overseas, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms.

Share allotment breakdown

Under the transaction:

Reliance Intelligence Limited received 59,66,22,500 shares worth ₹596.6 crore, representing a 70% stake.

Facebook Overseas, Inc. was allotted 25,65,52,500 shares worth ₹256.6 crore, translating to a 30% ownership.

The total allotment value stood at ₹853.2 crore.

Following the transaction, REIL has ceased to be a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries and is now a step-down subsidiary, with Meta formally entering as a strategic minority partner.

Strategic AI joint venture

REIL was incorporated in October 2025 by Reliance Intelligence Limited as part of a joint venture framework with Meta. The new entity is focused on developing, marketing and distributing enterprise AI services, with a specific emphasis on sovereign, enterprise-ready artificial intelligence platforms tailored for Indian businesses and government institutions.

The joint venture structure aligns with Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s vision articulated at the company’s August annual general meeting, where he outlined plans for a “deeper, holistic partnership” with global technology majors, including Meta, to build advanced AI capabilities in India.

As per earlier disclosures, the partners committed an initial investment of approximately ₹855 crore into the venture. Reliance Intelligence had initially subscribed ₹2 crore through 20,00,000 equity shares at ₹10 each during incorporation.

Compliance and regulatory details

RIL clarified that:

> The transaction between REIL and Facebook Overseas is not classified as a related party transaction.

> The transaction between REIL and Reliance Intelligence Limited qualifies as a related party transaction but has been conducted on an arm’s length basis.

> None of the promoter, promoter group or group companies have any interest in the transaction beyond the disclosed structure.

Market context

The move comes amid increasing competition in enterprise AI infrastructure, where Indian conglomerates are partnering with global technology firms to build localised and sovereign AI capabilities.

On the stock performance front, Reliance Industries shares have delivered mixed short-term returns but remain strong over longer horizons. The stock is down 2.12% in one day and 1.72% over five days, while gaining 0.89% over one month. Over a one-year period, the stock has risen 15.15%, and it has delivered a 49.48% return over five years.