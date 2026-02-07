RIL, SBI, Kotak Bank, Kalyan, HAL, BEML, BDL among stocks in focus next week; here’s why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed the Budget week on a firm note, climbing over 1.5% each. Market sentiment was buoyed by the India–US trade agreement that lowered tariffs to 18%, a strengthening rupee, and the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep policy rates unchanged while upgrading its GDP growth outlook.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Results next week: Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Eicher Motors, Lenskart Solutions and others will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Corporate actions: Bharat Dynamics (BDL), MRF, Hero MotoCorp, Cummins India, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Power Grid Corporation of India are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL informed exchanges on Saturday that its arm Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has acquired a majority stake in the Australian ‘Better-For-You’ beverage firm, Goodness Group Global, marking its official entry into the Australian market.

State Bank of India (SBI): The bank reported a 24% year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 21,028.15 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, up from Rs 16,891.44 crore a year earlier, as per an exchange filing released on Saturday.

Tata Steel: The company reported a sharp 723% year-on-year surge in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, with profit rising to Rs 2,688.70 crore from Rs 326.64 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to its third-quarter results announced on Friday.

Kalyan Jewellers India: The jewellery retailer reported a 90% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit, which rose to Rs 416.30 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 218.82 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

BEML: The company has greenlit an estimated investment of Rs 1,500 crore to establish a new manufacturing hub in Madhya Pradesh for the development of a Greenfield Rail Manufacturing facility, christened 'BRAHMA', located at Umariya near Bhopal.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDBI Bank: The bank said it had not submitted a financial bid as part of the disinvestment process relating to IDBI Bank Ltd, according to stock exchange filing on Saturday.

Bosch India: the company’s net profit for the quarter increased 16.1% year-on-year to Rs 532 crore, up from Rs 458 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.



Shree Cement: The cement major reported a 38 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit for the December quarter, aided by premiumisation and operational efficiencies, despite muted volume and revenue growth. The cement maker posted a net profit of Rs 268 crore, while revenue from operations increased 5 per cent to Rs 4,800.5 crore.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company reported a 9.75% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 101 crore for the December quarter of FY26.

Ipca Laboratories: The company has received a regulatory boost after the US FDA classified its Tarapur API manufacturing facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), signalling that the plant meets minimally acceptable compliance standards.

JK Tyre & Industries: The company's net profit increased nearly fourfold to Rs 207 crore, up from Rs 52.6 crore the previous year. Revenue increased 15% year on year to Rs 4,223 crore, compared to Rs 3,673 crore in the same quarter last year.

Atul Auto: The company reported a 98% year-on-year increase in net profit, which rose to Rs 15 crore for Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 8 crore in the same period last year.

