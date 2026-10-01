RIL share price target: Will oil-to-telecom major surprise investors in Q2?

For the second quarter, Nuvama said gains in oil-to-chemicals (O2C) and digital segments are expected to partly offset weaker trends in oil and gas and retail segments.

Nuvama said Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals Ebitda may rise 38 per cent YoY and 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 20,700 crore. It attributed this to robust gasoil crack spreads averaging $71 per barrel, up four times YoY and 13 per cent sequentially.

Nuvama also attributed the expectations a four times YoY jump in ATF crack spreads ($69 per barrel).

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It also said the Mukesh Ambani-led company would benefit from higher ethane imports following the addition of its seventh ethane ship, stable ethane prices, which were up 2 per cent YoY, and the SEZ refinery exemption from Special Additional Excise Duty, partly offset by diversion of propane and butane for LPG production away from higher-value petrochemicals.

The brokerage said digital Ebitda may stand at Rs 21,900 crore, up 16 per cent YoY, supported by a 3 per cent rise in average revenue per user (ARPU) and 7 per cent growth in subscribers.

Retail Ebitda, however, is seen declining 1 per cent YoY on a higher base in Q2FY26 due to the early festive season and the impact of the RCPL demerger, with Ebitda margin estimated at 7.5 per cent, flat quarter-on-quarter. Oil and gas Ebitda is projected to fall 6 per cent year-on-year because of an 8 per cent decline in KG-D6 output and an 11 per cent fall in gas realisation.

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Nuvama said Reliance’s modest net debt of Rs 1.23 lakh crore, up 5 per cent YoY, keeps WACC in check. It said its thesis of a sustainable gross refining margin of more than $10 per barrel remains intact and added that the NE rollout could add more than 50 per cent to profit after tax while also re-rating valuation, including oil-to-chemicals, given its net zero-carbon target by 2035. The brokerage kept its estimates and target price unchanged at Rs 1,766 and reiterated its ‘Buy’ call on the stock.