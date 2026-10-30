RIL shares fall ahead of Q2 results, fundraise: Key expectations, consensus target

Oil to chemicals (O2C) segment revenue is estimated at Rs 1.62 lakh crore, Retail revenue are pegged at Rs 91,966 crore, Digital Services segment at Rs 41,213 crore and oil & gas segment at Rs 5,699 crore. In terms of Ebitda, digital Services may report figure at Rs 18,848 crore, O2C segment at Rs 16,434 crore, Retail at Rs 6,593 crore and Oil & Gas at Rs 4,536 crore, as per the consensus estimate.

Ahead of its quarterly earnings, RIL shares were trading 0.75 per cent lower at Rs 1,160. At this price, the stock offers 39 per cent potential upside over its 12-month consensus target price of Rs 1,614.57, based on 14 analyst estimates.

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RIL shares are also in focus today as the Mukesh Ambani-led company will consider a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of listed, secured or unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.



Nuvama sees a strong 17 per cent YoY rise in RIL’s consolidated Ebitda led by strong O2C and Digital showing, which would be part offset by muted O&G, retail.

"O2C Ebitda may grow 38 per cent YoY due to robust gasoil (up 4 times YoY), ATF (up 4 timees YoY) spreads, up 10 per cent QoQ throughput, higher ethane imports via addition of seventh ethane ship offsetting fuel retailing losses, windfall tax, high LPG production and KG-D6 gas reallocation," it said.

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Digital Ebitda is seen rising 16 per cent on higher average revenue per user (ARPU) (up 3 per cent YoY, subscriber additions (up 7 per cent YoY. Retail Ebitda is seen falling 1 per cent YoY on higher base and RCPL demerger impact. O&G Ebitda is seen falling 6 per cent YoY on 8 per cent YoY drop in KG-D6 output and 11 per cent YoY fall in gas realisation.

Kotak Institutional Equities said RIL's Q2 will likely be benefitted from strong SEZ refinery earnings as there was no windfall tax impact. It will also be a lift from US ethane-based petchem and a weak rupee, it said.

"We expect RIL consolidated Ebitda to grow 11 per cent YoY, led by an Ebitda growth of 15 per cent in digital services (telecom), 22 per cent in oil-to-chemicals, and 15 per cent in E&P Ebitda, while retail Ebitda is likely to drop 5per cent. RIL Q2FY27E GRM may be at $25 per barrel against an estimated $11 per barrel in Q2FY26," said Elara Securities.