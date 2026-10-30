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RIL shares fall ahead of Q2 results, fundraise: Key expectations, consensus target

RIL shares fall ahead of Q2 results, fundraise: Key expectations, consensus target

RELIANCE1,158.50(0.76%)

Ahead of its quarterly earnings, RIL shares were trading 0.75 per cent lower at Rs 1,160. At this price, the stock offers 39 per cent potential upside over its 12-month consensus target price of Rs 1,614.57.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 12:21 PM IST
RIL shares fall ahead of Q2 results, fundraise: Key expectations, consensus targetRIL shares are in focus today as the Mukesh Ambani-led company will consider a proposal to raise funds through non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is expected to report about 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the September quarter on 23.21 per cent growth in consolidated sales, Bloomberg consensus data, based on up to 16 analysts, showed. The results are expected to get a lift from strong refining margin, with windfall tax exemption from the oil-to-telecom major's special economic zone refinery seen boosting Q2 print.

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RIL's Q2 net profit is estimated at Rs 21,367 crore, based on a mean of nine analyst estimates. Revenue is pegged at Rs 3.13 lakh crore, according to 16 analyst forecasts, Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today suggested.

Oil to chemicals (O2C) segment revenue is estimated at Rs 1.62 lakh crore, Retail revenue are pegged at Rs 91,966 crore, Digital Services segment at Rs 41,213 crore and oil & gas segment at Rs 5,699 crore. In terms of Ebitda, digital Services may report figure at Rs 18,848 crore, O2C segment at Rs 16,434 crore, Retail at Rs 6,593 crore and Oil & Gas at Rs 4,536 crore, as per the consensus estimate.

Ahead of its quarterly earnings, RIL shares were trading 0.75 per cent lower at Rs 1,160. At this price, the stock offers 39 per cent potential upside over its 12-month consensus target price of Rs 1,614.57, based on 14 analyst estimates.

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RIL shares are also in focus today as the Mukesh Ambani-led company will consider a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of listed, secured or unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.
 
Nuvama sees a strong 17 per cent YoY rise in RIL’s consolidated Ebitda led by strong O2C and Digital showing, which would be part offset by muted O&G, retail.

"O2C Ebitda may grow 38 per cent YoY due to robust gasoil (up 4 times YoY), ATF (up 4 timees YoY) spreads, up 10 per cent QoQ throughput, higher ethane imports via addition of seventh ethane ship offsetting fuel retailing losses, windfall tax, high LPG production and KG-D6 gas reallocation," it said.

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Digital Ebitda is seen rising 16 per cent on higher average revenue per user (ARPU) (up 3 per cent YoY, subscriber additions (up 7 per cent YoY. Retail Ebitda is seen falling 1 per cent YoY on higher base and RCPL demerger impact. O&G Ebitda is seen falling 6 per cent YoY on 8 per cent YoY drop in KG-D6 output and 11 per cent YoY fall in gas realisation.

Kotak Institutional Equities said RIL's Q2 will likely be benefitted from strong SEZ refinery earnings as there was no windfall tax impact. It will also be a lift from US ethane-based petchem and a weak rupee, it said.

"We expect RIL consolidated Ebitda to grow 11 per cent YoY, led by an Ebitda growth of 15 per cent in digital services (telecom), 22 per cent in oil-to-chemicals, and 15 per cent in E&P Ebitda, while retail Ebitda is likely to drop 5per cent. RIL Q2FY27E GRM may be at $25 per barrel against an estimated $11 per barrel in Q2FY26," said Elara Securities.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 12:17 PM IST
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