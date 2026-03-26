RIL shares fall 12% from record high, buy on dips? Resistance, support zones & more 

RIL share price target: Shares of market heavweight Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are in a mild correction this year. RIL stock, which hit a record high of Rs 1611.20 on January 5, 2026 have slipped 12.32% till date. The large cap stock has a weightage of nearly 10% on Nifty50 and 13% on the 30-stock Sensex.

Advertisement

RIL is India's most valuable company by total market capitalization, exceeding Rs 19.11 lakh crore as of March 25, 2026.

However, the stock seems to under pressure this year on profitbooking and concerns over possible US tariffs. The ongoing war in West Asia could not impact the stock since it has gained over 1% since February 28.

The stock of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is down 10% this year with investors losing nearly Rs 2.12 lakh crore during the period.

In the previous session, the RIL stock ended on a flat note at Rs 1412.

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza says Reliance is showing early signs of base formation after a prolonged consolidation phase. The stock price has reclaimed short-term moving averages and is gradually inching towards the Rs 1435–1440 resistance zone, which coincides with the cluster of key EMAs. A sustained move above this zone can trigger momentum towards Rs 1480–1500 levels. On the downside, Rs 1360–1320 acts as a strong demand zone, where buyers have previously stepped in. Overall, bias remains cautiously positive, with a breakout confirmation required for a stronger directional move."

Advertisement

Sachin Gupta, VP - Research, Choice Broking said, "RIL is currently in a phase of indecision, attempting to rebuild its long-term uptrend after a sharp correction from its 52-week high of 1,612. The stock is showing signs of stability in the near term. It continues to hold above its 50-day moving average around Rs 1,415, indicating buying interest on dips."

Gupta says the upside momentum remains restricted, with the 200-day moving average near Rs 1,450 acting as a strong resistance. On the derivatives front, the setup remains supportive. There is significant put writing at the Rs 1,400 strike, reinforcing it as a key support level.

"For the broader trend to turn decisively bullish, the stock needs to break above the Rs 1,430–Rs 1,450 zone with strong volumes. A sustained breakout above this range could open the path toward Rs 1,500, but for now, it remains a patience-driven, wait-and-watch setup," adds Gupta.