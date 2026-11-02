RIL shares jump 6%, add Rs 86,400 crore in m-cap; Goldman Sachs sets highest target, sees 58% upside

Telecom drive drove Q2 growth, while the Retail segment remained soft on festive shift and digital commerce investments, analysts said.

Emkay Global said RIL posted a sizable 8 per cent and 10 per cent beat in consolidated Ebitda and adjusted profit. This, it said, was driven by 48 per cent sequential rise in oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment Ebitda on better margin capture in refining and improved gasifier performance.

"Also, petchem saw higher deltas and ethane intensity on induction of the seventh VLEC. Jio Ebitda beat estimates by 1 per cent, on better ARPU and margins, while Upstream was largely range-bound. Retail though was weak, with revenue up 1 per cent YoY and Ebitda down 10 per cent, amid festive season mismatch and input cost inflation," Emkay said.

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Jefferies said RIL's O2C segment delivered a strong beat, helping consolidated EBitda beat its own estimates by 6 per cent. Retail segment's performance came in 6 per cent below Jefferies' estimates.

"Core Retail growth and Ebitda declined YoY due to a festive shift and continued drag from QC build-out. O2C profitability should be elevated in the winter with damage to refining infrastructure in the Middle East and Russia. We raise FY27/28E Ebitda 6%/2%," Jefferies said.

The global investment bank said the RIL stock trades at valuations, suggesting maximum pessimism. It maintained 'Buy' on RIL and suggested a target of Rs 1,710.

"We change our FY27F/28F Ebitda estimates by 2 per cent/minus 5 per cent on higher O2C estimates and lower Ebitda forecasts for the Retail business. We lower our target to Rs 1,560 as we roll forward by a quarter. The stock currently trades at 8.7 times and 16.5 times FY28 EV/Ebitda and P/E, respectively," Nomura said.

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Nuvama Institutional Equities said RIL's New Energy projects are poised for accelerated operationalisation with the management guiding earnings contribution from FY28.

It said the start-up of 6/5GW of solar modules/cells with full 20GW module/cell capacity likely to be operational by early next year.

"At 10GW capacity, RIL could add 5 per cent to PAT. 40GWh BESS to start in FY27 (scalable to 120GWh) with 2GW of transmission line capacity to start over the next quarter, followed by another 3GW by Mar-27. Preparation for 150GW renewable power capacity underway. Captive power cost shall fall by 25 per cent, adding 5 per cent to PAT," Nuvama said. It noted that New Energy business has been merged with RIL and that a separate reporting will continue.

Emkay said Jio is on a steady trajectory while Retail should recover in ensuing quarters as festive demand picks up, as it cut September 2027 target by 8 per cent to Rs 1,550. It said RIL valuations are highly attractive, owing to the recent stock weakness.