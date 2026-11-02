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RIL shares jump 6%, add Rs 86,400 crore in m-cap; Goldman Sachs sets highest target, sees 58% upside

RIL shares jump 6%, add Rs 86,400 crore in m-cap; Goldman Sachs sets highest target, sees 58% upside

RELIANCE1,232.40(5.79%)

RIL rose 6.05 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,234 on BSE. Its market capitalisation swelled Rs 86,405 crore to Rs 16,60,983.80 crore intraday from Rs 15,74,578.54 crore on Friday.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 9:33 AM IST
RIL shares jump 6%, add Rs 86,400 crore in m-cap; Goldman Sachs sets highest target, sees 58% upsideRIL targets: Goldman Sachs suggested a target of Rs 1,840 on RIL, implying an upside of 58 per cent. This is the highest target for RIL on the Street.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares rallied 6 per cent in Monday's trade, the most in nine months, as the Mukesh Ambani-led firm remained a consensus 'Buy' after its September quarter results, with a dozen brokerages, including Goldman Sachs, Citi, Jefferies and Nomura, seeing strong upside in the stock over the next 12 months. Goldman Sachs suggested a target of Rs 1,840 on RIL, implying an upside of 58 per cent. This is the highest target for RIL on the Street. Avendus Spark, with an 'Add' rating, suggested a target of Rs 1,280, the lowest on the Street, still implying an upside of 10 per cent.

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RIL rose 6.05 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,234 on BSE. Its market capitalisation swelled Rs 86,405 crore to Rs 16,60,983.80 crore intraday from Rs 15,74,578.54 crore on Friday.

Telecom drive drove Q2 growth, while the Retail segment remained soft on festive shift and digital commerce investments, analysts said.

Emkay Global said RIL posted a sizable 8 per cent and 10 per cent beat in consolidated Ebitda and adjusted profit. This, it said, was driven by 48 per cent sequential rise in oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment Ebitda on better margin capture in refining and improved gasifier performance.

"Also, petchem saw higher deltas and ethane intensity on induction of the seventh VLEC. Jio Ebitda beat estimates by 1 per cent, on better ARPU and margins, while Upstream was largely range-bound. Retail though was weak, with revenue up 1 per cent YoY and Ebitda down 10 per cent, amid festive season mismatch and input cost inflation," Emkay said.

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Jefferies said RIL's O2C segment delivered a strong beat, helping consolidated EBitda beat its own estimates by 6 per cent. Retail segment's performance came in 6 per cent below Jefferies' estimates.

"Core Retail growth and Ebitda declined YoY due to a festive shift and continued drag from QC build-out. O2C profitability should be elevated in the winter with damage to refining infrastructure in the Middle East and Russia. We raise FY27/28E Ebitda 6%/2%," Jefferies said.

The global investment bank said the RIL stock trades at valuations, suggesting maximum pessimism. It maintained 'Buy' on RIL and suggested a target of Rs 1,710.

"We change our FY27F/28F Ebitda estimates by 2 per cent/minus 5 per cent on higher O2C estimates and lower Ebitda forecasts for the Retail business. We lower our target to Rs 1,560 as we roll forward by a quarter. The stock currently trades at 8.7 times and 16.5 times FY28 EV/Ebitda and P/E, respectively," Nomura said.

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Nuvama Institutional Equities said RIL's New Energy projects are poised for accelerated operationalisation with the management guiding earnings contribution from FY28.

It said the start-up of 6/5GW of solar modules/cells with full 20GW module/cell capacity likely to be operational by early next year.

"At 10GW capacity, RIL could add 5 per cent to PAT. 40GWh BESS to start in FY27 (scalable to 120GWh) with 2GW of transmission line capacity to start over the next quarter, followed by another 3GW by Mar-27. Preparation for 150GW renewable power capacity underway. Captive power cost shall fall by 25 per cent, adding 5 per cent to PAT," Nuvama said. It noted that New Energy business has been merged with RIL and that a separate reporting will continue.

Emkay said Jio is on a steady trajectory while Retail should recover in ensuing quarters as festive demand picks up, as it cut September 2027 target by 8 per cent to Rs 1,550. It said RIL valuations are highly attractive, owing to the recent stock weakness.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 9:29 AM IST
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