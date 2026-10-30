RIL shares near 52-week low, fall 13% since last earnings; how to trade the stock 

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are down 13% since Q1 earnings announced on July 13. RIL stock slipped to a low of Rs 1154 today against the Rs 1,326.50 mark on July 17 (Q1 earnings date). The conglomerate will announce its Q2 earnings after market hours today.
In the current session, RIL stock fell over 1% to Rs 1154. Market cap of the firm reached Rs 17.61 lakh crore. Total 5.01 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 58.20 crore today. The stock is trading near 52-week low of Rs 1152.30 reached on October 13, 2026.