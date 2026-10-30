RIL shares near 52-week low, fall 13% since last earnings; how to trade the stock

RIL stock fell over 1% to Rs 1154. Market cap of the firm reached Rs 17.61 lakh crore.

Aseem Thapliyal Updated Oct 30, 2026 1:00 PM IST

RIL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.