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RIL shares near 52-week low, fall 13% since last earnings; how to trade the stock 

RIL shares near 52-week low, fall 13% since last earnings; how to trade the stock 

RIL stock fell over 1% to Rs 1154. Market cap of the firm reached Rs 17.61 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 1:00 PM IST
RIL shares near 52-week low, fall 13% since last earnings; how to trade the stock RIL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are down 13% since Q1 earnings announced on July 13. RIL stock slipped to a low of Rs 1154 today against the Rs 1,326.50 mark on July 17 (Q1 earnings date). The conglomerate will announce its Q2 earnings after market hours today.

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In the current session, RIL stock fell over 1% to Rs 1154. Market cap of the firm reached Rs 17.61 lakh crore. Total 5.01 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 58.20 crore today. The stock is trading near 52-week low of Rs 1152.30 reached on October 13, 2026.

RIL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The large cap stock has lost 19% in six months and fallen 26% in 2026. The stock is down 22.19% in a year.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Reliance Industries Limited is compressing within a classic Falling Wedge pattern near lower support at Rs 1,153.9. Price action remains below key EMAs (20 EMA at Rs 1,191.6) with weak RSI at 39.66 and low volume (3.68M). A decisive close above Rs 1,192– Rs 1,200 with volume expansion confirms a bullish reversal targeting Rs 1,254.3 and Rs 1,346.4, while a breakdown below Rs 1,150 invalidates the setup."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 12:51 PM IST
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