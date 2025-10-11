RIL, TCS, Infosys, Lupin, HDFC Bank among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended the week on a positive note, rising nearly 1.5 per cent each. Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week.

Results next week: Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, HDFC Bank, Wipro and ICICI Bank will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Corporate actions: TCS, Tata Motors, SKF India, Tata Investment Corporation and Elecon Engineering Company are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Lupin: Pharmaceutical major Lupin announced that a Pre-Approval Inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) at its Somerset, New Jersey manufacturing facility concluded with a single observation.

Hindustan Construction Company: HCC has won a Rs 204 crore contract from Hindalco Industries for work on the Aditya Aluminium smelter expansion project in Odisha.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services: The company has raised Rs 198 crore from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and its affiliate, 238 Plan Associates LLC, through a preferential allotment of 37,01,000 equity shares.

Computer Age Management Services: CAMS has approved a 1:5 stock split to enhance liquidity and broaden its retail investor base, a move now pending shareholder approval.

Axis Bank: The Reserve Bank of India's High-level Committee has issued a "Letter of Caution" to Axis Bank for non-compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

Infosys: IT giant Infosys has launched the Infosys Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce. The new suite leverages the company's own Infosys Topaz AI platform

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants: The company has bagged a contract valued at Rs 21.80 crore for all land acquisition activities related to Package-6 of the proposed Somnath Dwarka Expressway.

