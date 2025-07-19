RIL, YES Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance among stocks in focus next week

A handful of quarterly earnings, including those from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and YES Bank announced this weekend, and many more scheduled over the next week, including those from IT giant Infosys, may trigger stock-specific actions on the counters next week.

Friday saw the Indian benchmark indices continue their downward trend for the second day in a row. The BSE Sensex closed at 81,757.73, down 501.51 points, or 0.61 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 fell 143.05 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 24,968.40.

Here are a few stocks that would be in focus next week:

Results next week: Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Coforge, Colgate Palmolive, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, One 97 Communications (Paytm), ACC, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, and Tata Consumer Products are among the companies that will announce their quarterly results next week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Corporate actions: Stocks such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Union Bank of India, and Shree Cement Ltd, among others, will turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Reliance Industries Ltd: After Friday's market hours, the largest company in India by market capitalisation reported Q1 FY26 earnings. Consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) for the June quarter rose 78 per cent year over year (YoY) to Rs 26,994 crore from Rs 15,138 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

HDFC Bank Ltd: India's largest bank by market cap, on Saturday reported a 12 per cent rise in standalone net profit for Q1 FY26. The bank’s net profit rose to Rs 18,155 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 16,175 crore in Q1 FY25.

ICICI Bank Ltd: The company today reported a 15 per cent increase in standalone net profit in the first quarter of FY26. Net profit rose to Rs 12,768.21 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 11,059.61 crore in Q1 FY25.

IDFC First Bank Ltd: The acquisition of a 9.99 per cent stake in IDFC First Bank by Currant Sea Investments B.V., a division of Warburg Pincus, has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India, IDFC First Bank told stock exchanges.

Jio Financial Services Ltd: The company, at its meeting held on Friday, July 18, has approved the formation of a 50:50 domestic reinsurance joint venture company with Allianz Europe B.V. (“Allianz”) for carrying on reinsurance business in India.

YES Bank Ltd: The company's net profit rose 59 per cent year on year (YoY) in the June quarter, Yes Bank informed stock exchanges on Saturday. Profit stood at Rs 801 crore in Q1 against Rs 502 crore in the year-ago period.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd: The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued Form 483 with seven observations to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, the company informed stock exchanges.

Godrej Properties Ltd: Godrej Properties has appointed Amitesh Shah as its Zonal CEO - MMR and Sandeep Navlakhe as its Chief Operating Officer, a Senior Management Personnel, the company informed stock exchanges.

