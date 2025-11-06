RInfra shares extend fall, hit new 52-week low as ED summons Anil Ambani

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) fell another 5 per cent on Thursday to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 184.05, marking their fifth consecutive session of decline. The stock remains under the Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) framework and is currently placed under IRP: Stage 0 due to ongoing proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Advertisement

Related Articles

The latest slide in the stock follows reports that Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an alleged bank fraud and money laundering case. According to sources quoted by PTI, Ambani has been asked to appear before the agency on November 14 in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged bank loan fraud at State Bank of India (SBI). The 66-year-old businessman was previously questioned by the agency in August.

The ED recently announced the provisional attachment of assets worth Rs 4,462 crore, allegedly linked to the Anil Ambani Group, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The attached assets include 32 acres of land at the Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) in Navi Mumbai. These actions are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged bank fraud involving Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) and Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL).

Advertisement

With this latest move, the total value of assets attached by the ED in connection with companies associated with Anil Ambani has reportedly exceeded Rs 7,500 crore. The agency has so far issued five provisional attachment orders -- four on October 31 and one on November 4 -- covering 42 properties across India.

In an exchange filing, RInfra confirmed that certain assets of the company have been attached by the ED but clarified that the action will have no impact on its business operations, employees, shareholders or stakeholders. The company also noted that Anil Ambani has not been part of RInfra's Board for over three and a half years.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 19.05 per cent stake in RInfra, which operates across engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), power distribution, metro, toll road, and defence projects.