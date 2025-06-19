RInfra shares jumped 37% in a month; what could be next for investors?

Shares of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) ended at Rs 384 on Thursday, marking a decline of 0.53 per cent. Despite this fall, the stock has witnessed a 37.39 per cent jump over the past month.

RInfra's subsidiary, Reliance Aerostructure Ltd, has embarked on a significant partnership with Dassault Aviation of France. The collaboration aims to produce Falcon 2000 business jets in India, targeting global markets. Additionally, Dassault Reliance Aerospace is set to become the Centre of Excellence for the Falcon series, including the Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X assembly programmes.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In addition, the company informed exchanges of an allotment of 1.25 crore fully paid-up equity shares to the promoter group entity, Risee Infinity Pvt Ltd. This move is part of the exercise of rights attached to the warrants, with the remaining 75 per cent of the issue price having been paid. The shares were issued at Rs 240 each, generating Rs 300 crore.

RInfra appears to be losing momentum following its recent sharp rally, according to some analysts. The stock has support around Rs 355–360, but a fall below Rs 386 could trigger a further decline toward Rs 340. In the near term, it is expected to trade within a range of Rs 390 to Rs 415, with resistance around Rs 405.

Advertisement

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Reliance Infrastructure has seen a strong upward move. However, the recent trend suggests that the momentum may be waning as the stock has entered overbought territory. This raises the possibility of profit booking. On the downside, support is expected around the Rs 360–355 zone, which could cushion any potential decline. That said, a correction beyond this level may lead to increased downside pressure. Investors are advised to trail stop-losses while the momentum holds and stay alert to any new market developments."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, noted that support on the counter is seen at Rs 385, while resistance is placed at Rs 405. "A firm move above the Rs 405 mark could open the door for a further upside towards Rs 415. In the near term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 390–415 range," Patel added.

Advertisement

According to Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran, "RInfra appears bearish on daily charts, with strong resistance at Rs 420. A close below the support level of Rs 386 may lead to a downside target of Rs 340 in the near term."

RInfra is engaged in providing EPC services and power distribution in Delhi, along with infrastructure projects such as metro systems, toll roads and airports. It has also completed the Mumbai Metro Line One project. As of March 2025, promoters held a 16.50 per cent stake in the company.