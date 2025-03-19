Rs 300 to Rs 2,300: This stock turned into a multibagger in two years, hit upper circuit for third session today

Shares of RIR Power Electronics Ltd Ltd have risen nearly 700% in the last two years, clocking multibagger returns during the period. The stock rose 664% in two years and gained 186% in the last one year. The multibagger stock closed at Rs 300 on March 17 last year. Stock of RIR Power reached an all-time high of Rs 4878 on BSE on September 26, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 780 on March 20, 2024. The multibagger stock has fallen 52.84% from its record high till date.

In the current session, RIR Power stock was stuck in the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 2,300.60 against the previous close of Rs 2,191.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,765 crore. The stock hit upper circuit of 5% for the third straight session today. Later, the stock closed 5% higher today.

The stock has been placed under ASM LT: Stage 2 by the bourses.

In Long-Term Additional Surveillance Measure, market regulator protects investor interests by placing securities under additional surveillance on the basis of objective criteria such as price/volume variation, volatility, and client concentration.

In Long-Term ASM (LT-ASM) Stage 2, delivery-based transactions are mandated. Investors are allowed no intraday leverage. They must provide 100% of the trade value as margin upfront .

Also, the price band (the maximum range within which the security can move in a day) is reduced to the next lower level.

However, RIR Power shares have seen correction of 40% in six months and fallen 26% in three months. A total of 6440 shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.48 crore on BSE today.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RIR Power stands at 58.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

RIR Power Electronics is engaged in the manufacturing of Semiconductor devices such as diodes, thyristors, power modules, bridge rectifiers and high power equipments like high current rectifiers, battery chargers, rectifier panels, high power stacks and assembly.