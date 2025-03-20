scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
RITES, BEML, NFL: HDFC Securities suggest 3 PSU stocks to buy; check targets

Feedback

RITES, BEML, NFL: HDFC Securities suggest 3 PSU stocks to buy; check targets

Domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities has suggested three PSU stocks- National Fertilizers, BEML and RITES- to bet as the opportunities to make money.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The daily RSI of RITES has reached above 50, indicating sustainable uptrend. The daily MACD is above equilibrium and signal line. The stock is above 10- and 20-days EMA. The daily RSI of RITES has reached above 50, indicating sustainable uptrend. The daily MACD is above equilibrium and signal line. The stock is above 10- and 20-days EMA.

Amid the recovery in the Indian equity markets, domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities has suggested three PSU stocks- National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL), BEML Ltd and RITES Ltd- to bet amid the scarce opportunities to make money. The brokerage has picked these stocks based on the sound technical parameters. Here's what the brokerage has to say about these counters:

Related Articles

 

BEML | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,910 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,580

BEML's daily RSI has reached above 50, indicating sustainable uptrend. The daily MACD is above equilibrium and signal line. The stock is above 10 and 20 days EMA. The stock has broken out from previous swing highs. One can add the stock on dips up to Rs 2,625 with a target price of Rs 2,910 with a stop loss at Rs 2,580. The time horizon for this trade is up to 10 days.

 

RITES | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 236.5 | Stop Loss: Rs 209.5

The daily RSI of RITES has reached above 50, indicating sustainable uptrend. The daily MACD is above equilibrium and signal line The stock is above 10 and 20 days EMA. The stock has broken out from previous swing highs. One can add the stock on dips up to Rs 213 with a target price of Rs 236.50 with a stop loss at Rs 209.50. The time horizon for this trade is up to 10 days.

 

National Fertilizers | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 89.25 | Stop Loss: Rs 79

The daily RSI of National Fertilizers has reached above 50, indicating sustainable uptrend. The daily MACD is above the signal line. The stock is above 10 and 20 days EMA and it has broken out from previous swing highs. One can add the stock on dips up to Rs 80.25 with a target price of Rs 89.25 with a stop loss at Rs 79. The time horizon for this trade is up to 10 days.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 20, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement