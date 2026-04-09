RITES, Honasa Consumer, KEC International: Why these 3 stocks surged up to 11% today

Shares of RITES Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd and KEC International Ltd climbed up to 7 per cent in Thursday's trade on individual reasons, including March quarter updates and order wins. Honasa Consumer advanced on strong Q4 updates, RITES gained on increase in contract value of an ongoing project. KEC International jumped on bagging new orders worth Rs 2,518 crore. Honasa Consumer surged 11.49 per cent to hit a high of Rs 348.75. RITES shares gained 6.61 per cent to hit a high of Rs 213.55. KEC International soared 8.72 per cent to hit a high of Rs 617.50.

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Honasa Consumer

This stock gained as the management expects Honasa Consumer to deliver a strong performance in Q4 FY26. The business is expected to deliver growth in late twenties for the quarter, driven by

strong growth across focus categories.

"Our largest brand, Mamaearth, continued its growth momentum and is expected to deliver teens growth during the quarter. The brand continues to garner consumer love, as evidenced by improving brand strength metrics. Our younger brands2 continue their growth trajectory and are expected to deliver growth in the mid-twenties," Honasa Consumer said on Thursday.

It said its offline channel remained a key growth driver, with General Trade and Modern Trade expected to continue strong growth momentum, supported by improving distribution coverage.

"We expect the business to sustain its overall operating profit margin profile in Q4 FY26, led by leverage in marketing spends and fixed overheads," it said.

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KEC International

The RPG group stock gained after the company secured new orders of Rs 2,518 crores across various businesses. Among key highlights were the civil business securing its largest-ever commercial real estate order from a leading real estate developer in Western India and the transportation business bagging an order in JV in the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under ‘Kavach’ in India.

MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said the Civil business has secured its largest ever commercial real estate order while his company's transportation business strengthened its presence in the growing TCAS (Kavach) segment. "Our international T&D order book continues to diversify across geographies. The successive order wins in Africa reflect a recovery in the T&D market in that region,” he said.

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RITES

RITES rose as the PSU received amendment to the LOA for an ongoing project for engineering & project management consultancy for construction of Railway Siding at Sankerjang in Phase-I for Utkal-D Coal Mines of NALCO” on Deposit Mode from National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), on cost plus turnkey basis. RITES said the contract value has been enhanced from Rs 79.73 crore to Rs 118.89 crore, excluding GST (including RITES fees).