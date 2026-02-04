RITES Q3 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 109 crore; board declares interim dividend 

Shares of RITES rose over 2% on Wednesday after the firm reported its Q3 earnings. Net profit rose 5% to Rs 115.10 crore in the last quarter against Rs 109.39 crore in the year ago period. Revenue from operations came at Rs 608 crore in the l;ast quarter against the previous close of Rs 223.80.

EBITDA rose 21.5% to Rs 142.5 crore in Q3 against Rs 117.3 crore in the year ago period.

EBITDA margins came at 23.4% in Q3 from 20.4% on a year to year basis.

RITES stock gained 2.41% to Rs 229.20 on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,866 crore. Total 0.91 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.05 crore.

In other updates, the firm said its board declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.90 for the Financial Year 2025-26. The record date set for the purpose of payment of third interim dividend for Financial Year 2025-26 is Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The dividend shall be paid on or before March 5, 2026.