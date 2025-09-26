RITES shares buck the trend amid market correction, rise over 7%

Shares of RITES Ltd rose over 7% today in line with other railway PSUs as the firm announced it had secured an international order from South Africa's Talis Logistics valued at $18 million.

RITES shares climbed 7.12% to Rs 270.60 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,219 crore.

The railway PSU experienced a pause in its recent losing streak, seeing renewed buying interest on the back of a positive order announcement.

The company announced via an exchange filing that it had secured an international order from South Africa's Talis Logistics valued at $18 million. The order, which involves the delivery of locomotives, is scheduled for completion within six to eight months.

Trading activity was notable, with 3.2 crore RITES shares changing hands, well above the 20-day average of 55 lakh shares. This represents the highest single-day trading volume for RITES in 2025, surpassing the previous record set in July. "The company said that this further strengthens their exports portfolio, particularly in the African market."

RITES' latest contract win comes at a time when shares across the railway PSU sector have witnessed heightened volatility and steep corrections. The surge in trading volumes underscores market participants’ reaction to the export win, with RITES moving in tandem with peers facing similar market conditions. The company’s focus on bolstering its exports portfolio, especially in Africa, is evident in its recent disclosures. Competitors in the same sector continue to navigate similar fluctuations as the market absorbs these developments.