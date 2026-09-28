Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
SME stock rallies nearly 100% from IPO price on listing day; shares hit 5% upper circuit

SME stock rallies nearly 100% from IPO price on listing day; shares hit 5% upper circuit

BSE3,151.70(1.25%)

Robokidz Eduventures IPO was a Rs 31.09-crore book-built issue, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 29.33 lakh equity shares. The issue was open for subscription from September 21 to September 23, 2026.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 12:35 PM IST
SME stock rallies nearly 100% from IPO price on listing day; shares hit 5% upper circuitThe shares subsequently hit the 5 per cent upper price band at Rs 211.45, taking the listing-day gain to 99.48 per cent from the IPO price.

Amid the flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the primary market, shares of Robokidz Eduventures Ltd made a strong debut on the BSE SME platform on Monday, September 28.

The stock listed at Rs 201.40, marking a 90 per cent premium over its IPO price of Rs 106. The shares subsequently hit the 5 per cent upper price band at Rs 211.45, taking the listing-day gain to 99.48 per cent from the IPO price.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Robokidz Eduventures IPO was a Rs 31.09-crore book-built issue, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 29.33 lakh equity shares. The issue was open for subscription from September 21 to September 23, 2026.

The IPO received bids for 161.96 crore equity shares against the 29.33 lakh shares on offer. The total value of bids stood at around Rs 17,168 crore.

What does Robokidz Eduventures do?

Robokidz Eduventures provides technology-enabled learning and skill-development solutions for K-12 students across areas including robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), coding, electronics and STEM.

Its offerings include educational laboratory setup projects and subscription-based learning programmes for schools and educational institutions. The company also operates Drag-on.ai, a coding platform, besides a learning management system and the Robokidz RC mobile application used to control its robotics kits.

Advertisement

For FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 93.22 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 10.05 crore.

Educational laboratory setup projects contributed 77 per cent of the company's revenue, while subscription services accounted for 12.80 per cent.

The sharp listing-day move comes after the issue attracted substantial demand during the subscription period, with bids significantly exceeding the shares offered.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more