SME stock rallies nearly 100% from IPO price on listing day; shares hit 5% upper circuit

Robokidz Eduventures IPO was a Rs 31.09-crore book-built issue, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 29.33 lakh equity shares. The issue was open for subscription from September 21 to September 23, 2026.

The IPO received bids for 161.96 crore equity shares against the 29.33 lakh shares on offer. The total value of bids stood at around Rs 17,168 crore.

What does Robokidz Eduventures do?

Robokidz Eduventures provides technology-enabled learning and skill-development solutions for K-12 students across areas including robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), coding, electronics and STEM.

Its offerings include educational laboratory setup projects and subscription-based learning programmes for schools and educational institutions. The company also operates Drag-on.ai, a coding platform, besides a learning management system and the Robokidz RC mobile application used to control its robotics kits.

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For FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 93.22 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 10.05 crore.

Educational laboratory setup projects contributed 77 per cent of the company's revenue, while subscription services accounted for 12.80 per cent.

The sharp listing-day move comes after the issue attracted substantial demand during the subscription period, with bids significantly exceeding the shares offered.