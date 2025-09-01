Business Today
Rolex Rings shares gain 7%, market cap nears Rs 4,000 crore in early deals 

Rolex Rings stock gained 7.26% to Rs 1461.95 against the previous close of Rs 1362.95 on BSE.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 1, 2025 11:22 AM IST
Rolex Rings shares gain 7%, market cap nears Rs 4,000 crore in early deals Rolex Rings market cap hit a high of Rs 3,981 crore at its intra day peak today. 

Shares of Rolex Rings rose over 7% in early deals on Monday after the firm last week said its board would consider a bonus issue and stock split on September 3. Rolex Rings stock gained 7.26% to Rs 1461.95 against the previous close of Rs 1362.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3842.35. The market cap hit a high of Rs 3,981 crore at its intra day peak today. 

"We would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 03rd September, 2025 to consider the following business: 

1. To consider the proposal of Sub-Division of face value of equity shares of the Company, subject to approval of members of the Company; 

2. To consider and recommend to the shareholders for their approval, issue of bonus shares by capitalisation of reserves, in the ratio as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company."

However on August 30, the company said it decided to cancel the aforesaid Board Meeting slated to be held on September 3. 

Rolex Rings is engaged in manufacturing of forged & machined bearing rings and automotive components.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 1, 2025 11:22 AM IST
