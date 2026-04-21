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Rolex Rings shares zoom 18%, approach 52-week high; here's why 

Rolex Rings shares zoom 18%, approach 52-week high; here's why 

Rolex Rings shares zoomed 18% to a high of Rs 164. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4,387.29 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026 3:19 PM IST
Rolex Rings shares zoom 18%, approach 52-week high; here's why With today's rally, Rolex Rings shares have approached a 52 week high of Rs 166.12 hit on June 6, 2025.  

Shares of Rolex Rings, a leading manufacturer of forged and machined components, zoomed nearly 18% in the afternoon session on Tuesday after the firm said its board would consider a buyback of shares on April 23. 

Rolex Rings shares zoomed 18% to a high of Rs 164 against the previous close of Rs 139.40. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4,387.29 crore. With today's rally, Rolex Rings shares have approached the 52-week high of Rs 166.12 hit on June 6, 2025.  

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"The Board of Directors (“Board”) of Rolex Rings Limited (“Company”) will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended," said Rolex Rings. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 21, 2026 3:17 PM IST
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