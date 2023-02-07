Route Mobile, Sharda Cropchem, IGL, SRF to go ex-dividend today; Adani Green, Adani Ports Q3 results today

Nine stocks including Indraprastha Gas (IGL), IIFL Finance, Route Mobile, Sharda Corpchem, SRF, Transport Corporation of India (TCI) and KP Energy will turn ex-dividend today. Shares of Edvenswa Enterprises will turn ex-rights today. Bharti Airtel, Heo MotoCorp and three Adani group companies namely Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & SEZ, Ambuja Cements will announce their December quarter results today.

Route Mobile shares would turn ex-dividend today. Route Mobile had announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 22.

IIFL Finance shares would turn ex-dividend today. IIFL Finance had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. The record date for the same is February 7, Tuesday, and the dividend will be paid on February 28.

IGL shares would turn ex-dividend today. IGL had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 28.

SRF shares would turn ex-dividend today. SRF had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.60 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 28.

TCI shares would turn ex-dividend today. TCI had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 28.

Sharda Cropchem (Rs 3 per share), Kirloskar Pneumatic (Rs 2.50 per share), Apcotex Industries (Rs 2 per share) and KP Energy (Re 0.25 per share) are some other stocks that will turn ex-dividend today.

Edvenswa Enterprises will turn ex-rights today. The rights issue would open on February 16 and conclude on March 8.

Bharti Airtel would be the biggest results to track today. Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher has factored in a subscriber growth of 15 lakh for the quarter to 32.78 rore, coupled with ARPU increase of 3.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 196. Airtel Africa business is expected to see a revenue growth of 5.1 per cent sequentially.

"Bharti’s Q3FY23 consolidated revenue is expected to increase to Rs 35,890 crore (up 3.3 per cent QoQ) and Ebitda is expected to increase to Rs 17,850 crore (up 1.5 per cent QoQ). We expect PAT to grow to Rs 2250 crore (up 5 per cent QoQ)," it said.

Also read: Adani Group promoters to prepay $1.1-bn loans; pledge on THESE shares shall be released

Also read: Wall St ends down as investors await Fed's next steps