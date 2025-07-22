Route Mobile, Sonata Software, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC to turn ex-dividend on July 23

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, KPR Mill Limited and NESCO Ltd are among stocks that will turn ex-date for dividends on July 23, Wednesday.

The Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC board, at its meeting held on April 28, had recommended a dividend of Rs 24 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each for approval of members at the AGM. July 23 is the record date for the same. The dividend, if approved, will be paid within 30 days of approval at the AGM, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Pidilite Industries board, at its meeting held on May 8, had recommended a dividend of Rs 20 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1 each for approval of members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same.

The K.P.R. Mill board held its meeting on May 9 and recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each for approval by members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same.

NESCO Ltd (Rs 6.5 per share), Sonata Software Ltd (Rs 4.4 per share), Route Mobile Ltd (Rs 3 per share), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (Rs 1.2 per share), Banswara Syntex Ltd (Rs 1 per share), Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd (Rs 0.01 per share) and D. B. Corp Ltd (Rs 5 per share) would turn ex-dividends.

Also, ELCID Investments Ltd (Rs 25 per share), Greaves Cotton Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Heritage Foods Ltd (Rs 2.5 per share), Metal Coatings India Ltd (Rs 1 per share), Novartis India Ltd (Rs 25 per share), Precision Camshafts Ltd (Rs 1 per share) and Tanla Platforms Ltd (Rs 1 per share) would turn ex-dividend tomorrow.

The domestic benchmark indices settled flat on Tuesday. The Sensex closed the day at 82,186.81, down 13.53 points, or 0.02 per cent. The Nifty50 fell 29.80 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 25,060.90.

