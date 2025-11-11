RPower Q2 profit slumps 97% YoY; board approves FCCB issue; subsidiary wins SJVN tender

Reliance Power Ltd (RPower) reported a 97 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26) at Rs 87.3 crore, compared to Rs 2,878 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 12.2 per cent to Rs 1,974 crore from Rs 1,760 crore a year ago. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 64.3 per cent to Rs 618 crore, up from Rs 376 crore in the previous year. The EBITDA margin improved to 31.3 per cent from 21.4 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The company's board also approved seeking enabling authorisation from shareholders for issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) of up to $600 million.

"Further, the Board has approved seeking enabling authorisation from the members for issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) up to $600 Million in place of the FCCB proposal that was earlier approved by the Shareholders. The issue would be international offering through private placement basis or any other mode or manner as may be decided by the Board, subject to requisite permissions, sanctions and approvals and as per the applicable provisions of statutes. Details and terms of issue of the said FCCB will be determined by the Board in accordance with the approval of the shareholders, at an appropriate time," RPower stated.

In a separate development, the company's subsidiary, Reliance Nu Energies, on Tuesday received a Letter of Award (LoA) from SJVN Ltd for the largest allocation in the 1,500 MW/6,000 MWh FDRE ISTS tender issued by the Navratna enterprise. Reliance Nu Energies secured 750 MW/3,000 MWh, representing 50 per cent of the total tender allocation through a competitive online auction process.

With this award, the group said it has emerged as India's largest player in the solar-plus-battery energy storage system (BESS) segment, holding a total of 4 GWp solar and 6.5 GWh BESS capacity across four tenders, all with Navratna enterprises, within a year.

The awarded project will include 900 MWp of solar capacity integrated with over 3,000 MWh of battery storage. Reliance Nu Energies secured a tariff of Rs 6.74 per kWh through the competitive bidding process.

Meanwhile, shares of RPower were last seen trading 2.19 per cent lower at Rs 40.23 apiece.