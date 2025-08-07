RR Kabel unveils new wire range; sees limited impact from US tariffs

Wires and cables manufacturer RR Kabel Ltd on Thursday launched a new series of future-ready wire solutions aimed at meeting the evolving demands of modern infrastructure and challenging environmental conditions. The latest product range features three advanced variants: Flamex HR+FR, Superex Green HR+FR, and Firex LS0H-EBXL—each designed to deliver enhanced safety, superior performance, and greater sustainability.

"With homes becoming smarter and climate conditions worsening, wires must evolve too," said Rajesh Kabra, Executive Director at RR Kabel. "This new range addresses tomorrow’s challenges by offering better heat resistance, improved current capacity, and a focus on environmental responsibility."

Flamex HR+FR is engineered for high-temperature environments, operating safely at up to 85 degrees Celsius—15 degrees higher than conventional wires. It offers 20 per cent higher current-carrying capacity and includes flame retardancy, anti-rodent protection, and increased flexibility for easier installation.

Superex Green HR+FR focuses on sustainability, complying with strict REACH and RoHS norms and ensuring it is free from over 245 hazardous substances.

Firex LS0H-EBXL sets new standards in fire safety. Built with Electron Beam Cross-Linking (EBXL) and Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LS0H) technology, it can endure temperatures up to 900 degrees Celsius. In case of fire, it emits only non-toxic smoke, enabling safer evacuation. It is especially suitable for high-rise buildings, hospitals, smart homes, and public infrastructure.

Rajesh Kabra noted that the company is steadily moving toward sustainability, adding that nearly 95 per cent of the power used at its Vadodara plant in Waghodia comes from green energy sources.

Speaking to the media about US President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, Shreegopal Kabra, Promoter and President of RR Global, said the move will not have much impact on the company since the US accounts for about 8 per cent of RR Kabel's total exports.

At a press conference in New Delhi, he also said that with the launch of the new wire range, RR Kabel would now have the strongest product portfolio in the market.

Meanwhile, shares of RR Kabel rose 1.91 per cent to close at Rs 1,279.95.