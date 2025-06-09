Business Today
'Rs 1 lakh in 1990 now worth Rs 80 crore': Man finds JSW shares dad forgot for 30 years

The post drew admiration for its rare display of discipline. “Don’t be in a rush to sell good businesses. If fundamentals are intact, let time do the heavy lifting,” one comment read.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 9, 2025 8:05 AM IST
A Reddit user has discovered a staggering inheritance after unearthing JSW Steel share certificates his father bought in the 1990s for just Rs 1 lakh—now valued at a mind-blowing Rs 80 crore.

Investor Sourav Dutta shared the story on X, igniting a frenzy among market watchers and investors. “Guy on Reddit discovered JSW shares bought by his dad in the 1990s for ₹1L. Worth ₹80Cr today. Power of buy right sell after 30yrs,” he wrote.

The story quickly resonated online, with users praising the power of long-term investing. “Now, he can retire and live his life peacefully,” one user posted. Another wrote, “People don’t realise how stock splits, bonuses and dividends add up over time—it’s magical.”

The post also drew admiration for its rare display of discipline. “Don’t be in a rush to sell good businesses. If fundamentals are intact, let time do the heavy lifting,” one comment read. Another summed it up: “This is not just investing, this is legacy creation.”

Skeptics chimed in too. “If someone had Rs 1 lakh to dump in stocks in the 1990s and forget about it, the family was already rich,” one noted.

JSW Steel, now trading at around Rs 1004.90 per share with a market cap of Rs 2.37 trillion, has rewarded long-haul investors handsomely. What was once a low-key investment is now a textbook example of generational wealth created through patience, timing, and trust in solid businesses.

For those who stumble upon old share certificates, the process to reclaim them starts with opening a demat account and verifying ownership—followed by dematerialisation or recovery via the Investor Education and Protection Fund if needed.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 9, 2025 8:05 AM IST
