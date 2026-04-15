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Rs 110/share dividend by Mahindra Group stock - Up 32% in 9 sessions | Record date, payout history

Rs 110/share dividend by Mahindra Group stock - Up 32% in 9 sessions | Record date, payout history

Dividend 2026: According to the company's stock exchange filing, the company board has recommended a massive equity dividend of Rs 110 per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Apr 15, 2026 1:03 PM IST
Rs 110/share dividend by Mahindra Group stock - Up 32% in 9 sessions | Record date, payout historyDividend stock 2026 (Pic: Anand Mahindra from official website/AI collage)

Dividend 2026: Shares of the Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group company witnessed a rally on Wednesday, April 15, surging over 12% to touch a day’s high of Rs 4388.20, up from the previous close of Rs 3900.95 apiece.

The counter has been on an absolute run, trading in the green for eight of the last nine trading sessions, including today’s. At day’s high, the stock clocked a 32% gain over the period. 

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The M&M Group stock is Swaraj Engines Ltd, which delivered its financial results and announced a dividend for its shareholders after market hours on Monday. At last check today, the shares were trading 7.30% higher at Rs 4180.35 per share.

According to the company's stock exchange filing, the company board has recommended a massive equity dividend of Rs 110 per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

Swaraj Engines dividend record date

The company noted in the regulatory filing that the record date for the payment of the dividend is Friday, July 3, 2026. 

Furthermore, the company's 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is slated to take place on Monday, July 20, 2026, shareholders give the final green light during the meeting, the dividend payouts would be distributed after Monday, July 20, the company said.

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Before this, the company distributed a final dividend of Rs 104.50 per share on June 27, 2025. Prior to that, shareholders received a final dividend of Rs 95 on June 28, 2024, Rs 92 on July 7, 2023, and a dividend of Rs 80 on June 30, 2022.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 15, 2026 1:03 PM IST
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