Rs 12,000-crore orders expected, 46% upside: Systematix initiates coverage on this defence stock 

The defence stock has zoomed 3455% in five years.

The brokerage's assumption is based on an average valuation of 55 times estimated FY28 and FY29 earnings per share. The brokerage sees a potentially significant structural opportunity for the company to move beyond its existing role as a subsystem and electronics supplier and emerge as an integrated weapon systems manufacturer.

Potential Shift Towards Complete Weapon Systems

* Apollo Micro Systems could gradually transition from supplying individual subsystems and electronic components to manufacturing complete weapon platforms.

* The government's increasing focus on transferring technology from DRDO to private-sector companies could open the door to larger platform-level defence contracts.

* The brokerage compares the potential evolution of Apollo with Solar Industries, which has expanded from component manufacturing into the production of complete Pinaka weapon systems.

* Greater private-sector participation in defence manufacturing could create opportunities for Apollo to take on larger and more complex programmes.

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DAP 2026 Could Create New Opportunities

The brokerage expects the proposed Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026 framework to support private-sector defence manufacturers through several key changes:

* Higher indigenisation requirements for domestic defence projects

* Better visibility on long-term defence procurement programmes

* Greater budgetary allocation towards research and development

* Increased participation and access for private-sector defence companies

These changes could strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem and create additional opportunities for companies with indigenous technology and manufacturing capabilities.

Strong Position Across Missile Programmes

* Apollo is already a significant production partner across missile systems covering land, air and naval applications.

* The company has established a strong position in underwater homing systems used in torpedoes and mines.

* Its participation in multiple strategic defence programmes provides visibility into potential future orders.

* Key programmes associated with the company include MIGM mines, Pinaka, QRSAM, EHWT and LWT torpedoes.

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Expansion Into New Defence Platforms

Apollo is also broadening its product portfolio beyond its existing programmes.

The company is developing capabilities in areas including:

* Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

* Anti-tank mines

* Advanced missile systems

* Underwater defence systems

* Larger weapon platforms

The company is simultaneously expanding its physical infrastructure to improve its ability to

manufacture, integrate and test larger defence platforms.

Rs 12,000 Crore Order Opportunity

* Apollo Micro Systems is targeting approximately Rs 12,000 crore of orders over the next 24 months**.

* The targeted order pipeline is expected to be driven primarily by opportunities in:

* Mines

* Torpedoes

* Missiles

* If achieved, this could provide substantial revenue visibility and strengthen the company's long-term order book.

Key Defence Programmes Provide Near-Term Visibility

Apollo's involvement in several strategic programmes could support order inflows in the near term.

Key programmes include:

* MIGM mines

* Pinaka

* QRSAM

* EHWT torpedoes

* LWT torpedoes

The company's participation across these programmes provides a diversified opportunity set spanning land, air and underwater defence applications.

Investment Outlook

The brokerage believes Apollo Micro Systems could be at the beginning of a structural transformation in its business model. A shift towards complete weapon-system manufacturing, combined with higher private-sector participation in defence procurement, could significantly expand its addressable market.

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With capabilities across missiles, torpedoes and mines, investments in manufacturing infrastructure, new product development and potential platform-level opportunities, the company appears positioned to benefit from India's growing emphasis on defence indigenisation and domestic technology development.