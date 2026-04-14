Dividend 2026: Following its financial quarter results, the board of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd has lined its investors' pockets once again. In an exchange filing released post-market hours yesterday, the company reported thier Q4 FY26 earnings and announced a fresh dividend payout.

The asset management firm recommended a final dividend of 12.40 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 to the equity shareholders of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

However, the company noted that this payout is "subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)". Once approved, the dividend would be credited to all eligible shareholders.

Earlier, the company board approved an interim dividend of Rs 14.85 per equity share on January 14, 2026, which was subsequently distributed.

Prior to that, investors were treated to a string of interim dividends amounting to Rs 11.79, Rs 12.68, and Rs 14.11 per equity share throughout the financial year, the company said in its filing

On the financial front, ICICI Prudential AMC for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company recorded a 10.37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit, hitting Rs 763 crore , up from the Rs 692 crore reported in the same period last year. Top-line growth was equally impressive, with quarterly revenue climbing 19.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,517 crore , compared to the Rs 1,269 crore generated a year ago.

Advertisement

The counter has jumped nearly 30 per cent since its market debut on December 19, 2025. While the stock snapped a five-day winning streak in the previous trading session.