Rs 1,305-cr order book: Multibagger defence stock in focus today on record Q3 revenue  

Multibagger Stock: Shares of Apollo Micro Systems are in focus today after the defence firm reported a 25% rise in Q3 net profit. The multibagger defence firm reported a net profit of Rs 22.88 crore in Q3 against Rs 18.24 crore profit in the Q3 of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose 70% to Rs 252.2 crore (highest in any quarter) in the last quarter against Rs 148.3 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA in Q3 rose 33% to Rs 50.3 crore against Rs 37.9 crore in the year ago period.

Order book stood at Rs 1305 crore as of December 31, 2025.

The company also clocked highest revenue for nine months at Rs 611 crore against Rs 400.3 crore in the year ago period. The earnings were announced after market hours on February 9.

Stock movement

Apollo Micro Systems stock ended 3.88% higher at Rs 250.15 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 240.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8865 crore. The multibagger defence stock has gained 646% in three years and risen 1991% in five years.

Business Outlook

The company is bullish on outlook from its core business in the future.

"We expect revenue to grow at least at a CAGR of 45% to 50% over the next three years driven solely by the core business, excluding any contribution from the recent acquisition. This growth is underpinned by a healthy order book and multiple products entering the production phase. We are also pleased to announce an additional acquisition by ADIPL, which is expected to be completed before the end of this financial year. This acquisition will significantly enhance the our organic growth and overall strength," said Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Micro Systems.

About Apollo Microsystems

Apollo Microsystems is an electronic, electro-mechanical, engineering designs, manufacturing and supplies company. Its designs, develops and sells high-performance, mission and time critical solutions to defence, space and home land security for ministry of defence, government-controlled public sector undertakings and private sectors.