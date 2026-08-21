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Rs 17,200 cr order! Welspun Corp shares rally 12% as fresh order equals 30% of m-cap

Rs 17,200 cr order! Welspun Corp shares rally 12% as fresh order equals 30% of m-cap

WELCORP2,259.60(12.69%)

Welspun Corp said the record-breaking order is the single largest ever awarded to the company and marks a defining milestone in its global growth trajectory.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 10:31 AM IST
Rs 17,200 cr order! Welspun Corp shares rally 12% as fresh order equals 30% of m-capWelspun Corp said the order will substantially strengthen its order book and enhance multi-year revenue visibility. The order will be executed between FY2028 and FY2029.

Shares of Welspun Corp Ltd rallied 12 per cent in Friday's trade after the company received a mega Rs 17,200 crore order for supply of pipes from its US Manufacturing Facility. The scrip rose 8.33 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,171 at open on BSE.

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"This record-breaking order is the single largest ever awarded to the company and marks a defining milestone in its global growth trajectory, reaffirming its leadership position as a trusted, large-scale partner to the global energy and infrastructure sector," Welspun Corp said.

The stock rose 11.82 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,241 apiece on BSE. With this, the multibgger stock has delivered 185 per cent in the past six months.

The order will be executed between FY2028 and FY2029. Welspun Corp said the order will substantially strengthen its order book and enhance multi-year revenue visibility. It stands as a strong validation of the scale, quality, and execution capability of its operations, Welspun Corp said. The order size was 30.32 per cent of the company's total market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 56,646.40 crore.

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"It also reflects deep and growing confidence, the major global energy players place in Welspun as a preferred partner for large, complex, mission-critical pipe infrastructure projects," Welspun Corp said.

Welspun Corp said the order book and the trust of its valued partners firmly positions the company for sustained, long-term growth in the North American energy infrastructure market.

"This landmark win is also a testimony of Company's long-term strategy of expanding global manufacturing capacity and deepening relationships with marquee international clients. With this order, the Company's global order book stands at a record $4.4 billion Rs 42,100 crore) — the highest in its history," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 9:25 AM IST
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