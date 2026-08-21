The stock rose 11.82 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,241 apiece on BSE. With this, the multibgger stock has delivered 185 per cent in the past six months.

The order will be executed between FY2028 and FY2029. Welspun Corp said the order will substantially strengthen its order book and enhance multi-year revenue visibility. It stands as a strong validation of the scale, quality, and execution capability of its operations, Welspun Corp said. The order size was 30.32 per cent of the company's total market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 56,646.40 crore.

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"It also reflects deep and growing confidence, the major global energy players place in Welspun as a preferred partner for large, complex, mission-critical pipe infrastructure projects," Welspun Corp said.

Welspun Corp said the order book and the trust of its valued partners firmly positions the company for sustained, long-term growth in the North American energy infrastructure market.

"This landmark win is also a testimony of Company's long-term strategy of expanding global manufacturing capacity and deepening relationships with marquee international clients. With this order, the Company's global order book stands at a record $4.4 billion Rs 42,100 crore) — the highest in its history," it said.