Rs 18 to Rs 400: This power stock delivered multibagger returns in five years; fell 13% in six months

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd have risen 2122% in five years. Genus Power shares, which closed at Rs 18 on June 3, 2020 rose to a high of Rs 400 on BSE in the current session.

In the current session, Genus Power Infrastructures stock was trading 0.87% higher at Rs 400 on BSE. The multibagger stock hit a record high of Rs 485.85 on December 3, 2024. The power sector stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 237.30 on March 3, 2025.

Genus Power shares have gained 359% in three years but fell 13% in six months.

A total of 0.49 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.98 crore on BSE. The market cap of the company climbed to Rs 12,134 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Genus Power stands at 69.4 signaling it's trading near the overbought zone. An RSI of 70 or above indicates a stock has turned overbought on charts. Genus Power stock has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Axis Securities has maintained its buy call on the power stock. The brokerage has a price target of Rs 500 on the share.

The company is now projecting a 60% revenue growth for FY26, along with an upward revision of its EBITDA margin guidance to 18%. The capacity expansion, increasing from 1.1 crore to 1.5 crore meters annually, has been completed, and commercial production at the Assam Plant officially started on December 13, 2024. Genus has the ability to scale up to full capacity based on demand and is on track to meet its goal of producing 1 million meters each month. For FY26, the company aims to install between 7 and 8 million meters, said the brokerage.

Emkay Global has a price target of Rs 450 on the stock.

The brokerage said with >25% market share in meters pan-India, GPIL is set to become one of the largest beneficiaries of the ongoing smart meter installation drive under the Rs3trn revamped distribution sector scheme. This scheme targets replacing conventional meters and structurally transforming financial dynamics of the power sector. GPIL is the largest listed smart electricity meter company in India, and provides end-to-end services, including setting-up of AMI and FMS after implementation. The deal with GIC (Singapore) is transformative for GPIL (26%), granting a steady-supply business and major reduction in working capital over the medium term.

In Q4, net profit rose over five times to Rs 123 crore on strong performance in smart meter business, against Rs 24.3 crore in the previous year's quarter.

Genus Power is primarily engaged in manufacturing/providing metering and metering solutions and undertaking engineering, construction and contracts on a turnkey basis. The company operates through two segments: Metering business and Strategic investment activity. etc.