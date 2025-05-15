Rs 200 dividend, 51% rise in net profit: Mid-cap firm reports Q4 earnings 

Shares of Page Industries ended higher on Thursday after the firm announced its Q4 and fiscal earnings. Page Industries stock climbed 1.19% to Rs 46965 on BSE against the previous close of Rs 46,410 on BSE. Market cap of the mid-cap firm climbed to Rs 52,384 crore. Net profit rose 51.6% to Rs 164 crore in Q4 against Rs 1082 crore in the corresponding quarter of this fiscal.

Revenue climbed 10.6% to Rs 1098 crore in Q4 against Rs 992.5 crore in the year ago period.

EBITDA climbed 43% to Rs 235.3 crore in Q4 against Rs 164.4 cr on a YoY basis.

Page Industries said consumer demand growth remained muted through most of FY25, but encouraging signs of recovery emerged in the second half.

"Growth was more pronounced in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, outperforming Metro and Tier 1 markets. Government initiatives toward direct tax rationalization, coupled with retail inflation being under control and at a six-year low, along with the forecast of a normal monsoon, are expected to show improved consumer purchasing power in the coming months," said the firm.

The board of the firm approved an interim dividend of Rs 200 per share.

"We further inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e., 15 May 2025) has declared 4th Interim Dividend 2024-25 of Rs.200/- per equity share. As informed earlier, the record date fixed for the payment of interim dividend is 21 May 2025. The date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before 13 June 2025," said Page Industries.

V.S. Ganesh, Managing Director, Page Industries Limited said, “I am delighted to share that our sharp focus on supply chain efficiency, product innovation, cost optimisation and consumer experience across all touch points have resulted in 51.6% PAT growth in the quarter and an annual PAT growth of 28.1%”