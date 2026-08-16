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Rs 200 interim dividend for FY27 by this company; check record, payment dates, brokerages' view after Q1

Rs 200 interim dividend for FY27 by this company; check record, payment dates, brokerages' view after Q1

PAGEIND36,750.00(0.63%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) noted that the company reported 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in Q1 FY27, compared with its estimate of 12 per cent.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 16, 2026 8:55 AM IST
Rs 200 interim dividend for FY27 by this company; check record, payment dates, brokerages' view after Q1The brokerage maintained its 'Buy' call on the stock.

Page Industries Ltd, the licensee of Jockey and Speedo in India, has declared its first interim dividend of Rs 200 per share for financial year 2026-27 (FY27) along with its June quarter results.

The company has fixed August 19, 2026 as the record date for determining the shareholders eligible for the interim dividend. The dividend will be paid on or before September 11, 2026, Page Industries said.

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Brokerages' view post Q1

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) noted that Page Industries reported 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in Q1 FY27, compared with its estimate of 12 per cent. Volume growth stood at 6 per cent, against the brokerage's estimate of 12 per cent. Volume growth was 2 per cent in Q1 FY26 and 11 per cent in Q4 FY26.

"Underlying consumer demand remained healthy, but temporary logistics and manpower constraints impacted last-mile deliveries toward the end of June," the domestic brokerage also said.

"Management expects the lost sales to be recovered in Q2 FY27 and remains confident of sustaining double-digit volume growth in FY27. JKY Groove continues to see encouraging traction, while the Disney/Marvel collaboration should support revenue growth going forward," MOFSL further stated.

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The brokerage maintained its 'Buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 45,000, based on 50 times FY28E EPS.

Meanwhile, Nuvama Institutional Equities said, "Despite weak 5.7 per cent volume growth, management reaffirmed their FY27 outlook of double-digit volume growth and 19–21 per cent EBITDA margins (reaching 20.3 per cent in Q1), relying on capacity expansion, supply-chain enhancements, new launches and an enriched product mix to fuel recovery."

Nuvama retained its 'Buy' call and raised the 12-month target price to Rs 46,201 from Rs 45,433 earlier.

Stock performance

Shares of Page Industries rose 0.22 per cent to settle at Rs 36,870 on Friday. At this level, the stock has gained 10.41 per cent over the last six months.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 16, 2026 8:55 AM IST
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