Infosys dividend payout: IT solutions major Infosys Ltd may have reported muted set of numbers for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 but one its toddle shareholders is set to get a hefty amount as dividend. Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s 2.5-year-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, is set to get Rs 3.75 crore from the homegrown IT major.

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Ekagrah Rohan Murty, born in November 2017, received 15,00,000 equity shares of Infosys from his maternal grandfather, when he was just four months old. He continued to own the same number of shares, equivalent to 0.04 per cent stake in the company as of the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. As of previous close at Rs 1242.60 on Thursday, his stake was valued at Rs 186.4 crore.

Infosys, in the March 2026 quarter, announced a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for the financial year 2025-26, with a record date of June 10, 2026 with a payment on June 25, 2026. It means that if Ekagrah Rohan Murty's stake remains unchanged as of June 10, 2026, he is set to get Rs 3.75 crore dividend from India's second largest software exporter, before his third birthday.

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Ekagrah is the son of Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan. He became one of India's youngest millionaires after his grandfather gave him Infosys shares. Since getting the gift from N Murthy, the toddler has got Rs 17.85 crore as dividend even before the age of three years, for his 15,00,000 shares owned.



Infosys Q4 results

Infosys reported a 20.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 8,501 crore, while revenue rose 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 46,402 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its Ebit rose 13.6 per cent YoY to Rs 9,743 crore, while margins came in at 21 per cent. The company board announced a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for FY26.

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The IT solutions major's dollar revenue increased 6.6 per cent YoY to $5,040 million, while the deal win stood at Rs $14.9 billion in FY26. It reports a health cash flow of $3.7 billion. For FY27, Infosys cut its guidance as it gave a revenue growth at 1.5-3.5 per cent in constant currency, operating margin at 20-22 per cent.



Infosys stock price

Shares of Infosys tanked more than 3.75 per cent to Rs 1,196 on Friday, hitting its 52-week high, with its market capitalization slipping to Rs 4.85 lakh crore. In less than 3 months, shares of Infosys have tumbled nearly 31 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 1,727.85, hit on February 03, 2026. The stock has tumbled nearly 22 per cent in the six months.



Infosys target price

Infosys’s 4Q show was marginally lower than expected both on Sales and EBITM. Considering Infosys's reasonable valuations, its strong FCF generation/distribution and resulting high RoE, we maintain 'LONG' rating for June 2027 target price of Rs 1,460, said Equirus Securities.

"We continue to believe that Infosys is relatively better placed in a challenging macro environment given its strong track record in winning and executing deals involving both cost-takeout and transformation/discretionary AI led nature. Infosys’s growth outperformance to continue even in FY27E versus most of its peers," it added.

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Choice Institutional Equities also trimmed its target price to Rs 1,500, factoring in muted outlook. HDFC Securities reduced estimates by 2-3 per cent but maintain 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,550. Elara Capital cut our earnings estimates by 2-5 per cent for FY27E/28E and lower target price to Rs 1,530 and maintained its 'buy' rating.