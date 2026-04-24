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Rs 4648 cr Hindustan Zinc dividend: 550% per share by Vedanta arm in Q4 - Check amount, record date

Rs 4648 cr Hindustan Zinc dividend: 550% per share by Vedanta arm in Q4 - Check amount, record date

Hind Zinc dividend 2026: Vedanta Ltd, which holds a commanding 2,565,271,353 shares in the firm, is slated to pocket a staggering Rs 2,821.79 crore from this dividend move.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Apr 24, 2026 2:55 PM IST
Rs 4648 cr Hindustan Zinc dividend: 550% per share by Vedanta arm in Q4 - Check amount, record dateAccording to the filing, the board approved the first interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share on face value of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2026-27, amounting to Rs 4648 crore. (Pic: Hind Zinc, Vedanta logo)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has announced its Q4FY26 results on Friday. Along with this, the Vedanta group subsidiary announced a dividend payout following its meeting on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Hindustan Zinc dividend 2026 amount, record date

In a fresh stock exchange filing, the zinc and silver mining giant said it is rewarding shareholders with a hefty 550% payout. According to the filing, the board approved the first interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share on face value of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2026-27, amounting to Rs 4648 crore.

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“The record date for the purpose of payment of the first interim dividend, is being fixed as Thursday, April 30, 2026, and the first interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," the company said.

Vedanta to receive Rs 2,821.79 crore

While retail investors will enjoy the windfall, the biggest beneficiary of this hefty Rs 4,648 crore distribution is its parent organisation. Vedanta Ltd, which holds a commanding 2,565,271,353 shares in the firm, is slated to pocket a staggering Rs 2,821.79 crore from this dividend move.

Dividend history

Earlier, the company paid out a prior interim dividend of Rs 10 per share with a record date of June 17, 2025. Before that, the mining major distributed an interim dividend of Rs 19 on August 28, 2024, another Rs 10 on May 15, 2024, and Rs 6 per share back on December 14, 2023.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 24, 2026 2:55 PM IST
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