Rs 476 to Rs 5,300: This Tata Group stock turned into a multibagger in five years, fell 25% in 2025 

Shares of Trent have risen over 1,000% in the last five years, clocking multibagger returns during the period. The multibagger stock rose 1050% in five years and gained 272% in the last two years. It closed at Rs 465.45 on May 7, 2020. The Tata Group stock was trading 1.33% higher at Rs 5295.95 in the current session. It hit an intraday high of Rs 5314.45 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.88 lakh crore.

Advertisement

A total of 8744 shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.60 crore on BSE.

However, Trent shares have seen correction of 16% in six months and fallen 25% in 2025.

Stock of Trent reached an all-time high of Rs 8384.85 on BSE on October 14, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 4197.50 on June 4, 2024. The multibagger stock has fallen 36.51% from its record high till date.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Trent stands at 50.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

In the March 2025 quarter, net profit slipped to Rs 311.60 crore from Rs 712.09 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, the company's revenue from operations jumped 27.87 per cent to Rs 4,216.94 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 3,297.70 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose 26.05 per cent to Rs 3,874.43 crore YoY.

The company's board also recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Axis Securities has reduced its price target to Rs 6,650 from the earlier Rs 7,100 per share.

"We maintain our BUY recommendation as a sharp correction provides a better entry point, as the long-term outlook remains strong. We remain positive on the company and expect Revenue/EBITDA growth of 29%/31% CAGR on a standalone business over FY24-27E. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock and value the company on an SOTP basis with a revised TP of Rs 6,650/ share."

Advertisement

The brokerage sees increase in competitive intensity and weakening of demand environment as key risks to its projections.

Kotak Equities has a price target of Rs 5250 on the stock. It has a reduce stance on the Trent stock citing expensive valuations.

The brokerage has trimmed FY2026-27E revenues by 2% and EPS by 2-6%, as it models lower revenue throughput assumptions. "This, coupled with roll forward, drives a revised FV of Rs5,250 (Rs5,150 earlier). We retain REDUCE on expensive valuations," said Kotak.

Antique Broking has trimmed its price target to Rs 6,646 for the Tata Group stock.

"We expect sales/ EBITDA/ PAT growth of 32%/ 33%/ 36% CAGR over FY25-27E driven by continued ramp up across Westside and Zudio. Overall, we remain optimistic about Trent's future growth potential and we maintain BUY recommendation with a revised TP of Rs 6,646 (previously Rs 6,801) based on FY27E SoTP valuation," said the brokerage.

Trent, Trent stock, Trent stock price today, trending stock, multibagger stock, Trent stock price target, stores addition, Trent share price today, Trent, Trent shares, Trent stock, Trent stock price today, Tata stock, Tata group stock