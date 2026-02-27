Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped out! Sensex tumbles 961 points, Nifty gives up 25,200 mark

Sensex and Nifty crashed in the last trading session of February amid negative global cues. Sensex tumbled 961 pts to 81,287 against the previous close of 82,248. Nifty closed 318 points lower at 25,178. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by over Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 463.51 lakh crore today. As many as 100 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 340 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE.

Sectorally, banking, auto, metal and capital goods shares were the top losers with their BSE indices tanking 698 points, 1144 pts, 646 pts and 350 pts, respectively.

Commenting on the outlook of Nifty, Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities said, "This decisive breach of the crucial 200-day EMA support at 25,248 signals bearish dominance. Resistance has shifted lower to 25,370–25,400, while the 24,900–25,000 band may offer interim downside cushion amid elevated volatility."

Ironically, IT index on BSE closed 80 pts higher at 29,755.

Market breadth was negative with 1,660 stocks closing higher against 2528 stocks falling on BSE. 181 shares were unchanged.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "The index has slipped sharply lower after spending three days below the key short-term moving average. Besides, the index has slipped below the 200 DMA, confirming weakness which might stay here for a bit longer. The indicator RSI has turned very bearish. Over the short term, the index might remain under selling pressure, with rallies being sold into. Support on the lower end is placed at 25,000 / 24,750. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 25,370."

Previous session

Sensex declined 27.46 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 82,248.61. The Nifty edged up 14.05 points, or 0.06 per cent, to close at 25,496.55.