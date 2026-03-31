Rs 5.5 lakh crore wealth erased in mid, smallcaps in FY26; Ola Electric Mobility, KPIT Tech among top losers

While the broader domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed the financial year 2025-26 on a bitter note, declining 5.36% and 3.6%, respectively, the real disruption unfolded in the broader markets. Dragged by the ongoing West Asia war, a depreciating rupee, concerns over Trump tariffs, and a mix of other global and domestic headwinds.

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Data from the exchanges shows that over Rs 5.5 lakh crore of investor wealth eroded across the mid and smallcap segments. The smallcap space bore the brunt of the sell-off, witnessing a Rs 5.1 lakh crore wipeout.

The BSE Smallcap index plummeted 7% to settle at 43,218.12, down from its March 28, 2025, close of 46,638.13. Similarly, the BSE Midcap index slipped 2.3% to end the fiscal year at 40,537.34 against its March 28 close.

In the smallcap space, a total of 793 stocks ended the year in the red, while 301 managed to stay in the green. The midcap index also declined, with over 50% of the stocks dragged lower, with 84 declining against just 58 advancing.

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According to exchange data, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares led the midcap bloodbath, plunging over 57% of their value. It was followed by Vedant Fashions, which wiped out around 54% of its value. Punjab & Sind Bank and KPIT Technologies also tanked 52% and 51%, respectively.

In the smallcap arena, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd shares crashed 81%, Shankara Building Products plummeted 80%, and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail stock was down 78.97% in FY26.

Meanwhile, Cupid Ltd in smallcap index skyrocketed over 500%. Prime Focus shares followed with a 262.76% rally, while Lumax Auto Technologies and MTAR Technologies surged 181.91% and 170.67%, respectively.

GE Vernova T&D India zoomed 133.55%, and National Aluminium Company (NALCO) soared 119.96%, in the midcap space.